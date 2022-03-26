OSWEGO — On March 9, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and city emergency management personnel learned of an oil spill in the Oswego Harbor coming from the Oswego Harbor Power Station.
Upon investigation, plant personnel, assisted by representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, confirmed evidence of an oil leak on site at the facility and immediately commenced operations to identify and isolate the source, preventing further introduction of oil into the harbor.
Simultaneously, cleanup crews deployed booms to contain the spread and remove any oil visibly present in the harbor, utilizing special sponges.
City officials are working closely with plant management, the U.S. Coast Guard and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spill response to coordinate the response, limit the impact on wildlife, limit the spread, and clean up the spill as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Work is being conducted in the harbor in a manner that will allow the removal of booms and barriers back toward the facility as areas are cleaned.
According to Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin, the cleanup with continue in an effort to capture as much of the spill as possible and limit the impact on wildlife.
Work continues in an effort to assess the source and cause of the leak, as well as the volume of oil that may have spilled into the harbor. Cleanup operations have greatly diminished signs of oil in the harbor and teams will continue to closely monitor conditions and respond accordingly if new sightings occur.
As is the case with any unintentional introduction of oil into the environment, there is the possibility that wildlife may be negatively impacted.
Cleanup teams are on constant lookout for affected wildlife, which thus far has been minimal. In the event that members of the public encounter wildlife with visible signs of oil exposure, they are asked to call 1-800-899-4672.
Wright’s Landing Marina reopens
The Coast Guard Ninth District Response Advisory Team, in partnership with the Oswego Fire Department and New York Department of the Environmental Conservation, determined the oil cleanup efforts have progressed substantially enough to reopen the Oswego Wright’s Landing marina and boat launch on Friday.
The initial decision to close the marina was made after an assessment concluded that the area had been impacted by discharged oil from an underground pipeline on March 9.
It has been determined that the opening of the marina will not negatively impact ongoing response efforts and is safe for recreational use.
The U.S. Coast Guard, New York Department of Environmental Safely, and representatives from the city of Oswego will continue to oversee the cleanup conducted by Oswego Harbor Power LLC as well as monitoring the harbor.
Breitbeck Park, west of Oswego Harbor Power, will remain closed to boating traffic as cleanup efforts continue.
