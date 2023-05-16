OSWEGO — It was a simple question but, as it turned out, the answer is complicated.
At a county legislature Public Safety Committee meeting earlier this month, Minority Leader Frank Castiglia asked Probation Director David Hall if all of the county’s 23 probation officers are issued bulletproof vests, an issue he has raised in the past.
Hall replied that only the nine officers assigned to the department’s Special Services Unit have body armor.
“And we don’t think that we should have enough for everybody?” asked Castiglia, D-Fulton.
“It wouldn’t be a bad idea for those who would like to wear them when they go out,” Hall said.
Only the department’s nine Special Services officers carry weapons and have body armor, he said, because they do higher risk unannounced home visits on probationers and warrants sweeps for people who have absconded from probation.
Bulletproof vests are expensive — about $1,100 per person — and have to be fitted for each individual, Hall said. They also break down and have to be replaced every five years.
“We do have a few that are no longer in use by Special Services that people can use if they really want to,” he said.
“When they go out, they’re not going out to meet and greet people at Walmart,” Castiglia responded. “They’re going out, and the people are convicted. I just would rather be a lot safer.”
Legislature Vice Chair Marc Greco, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said the Probation Department hadn’t requested more bulletproof vests and questioned whether they were necessary for all probation officers.
“I mean, I’ve had a few non-Special Services officers express interest in using some of the expired vests because they have, I think, it’s five years that they’re good for,” Hall said.
He clarified that because probation officers don’t wear their vests as frequently as other law enforcement officers, they don’t break down as fast, though he cautioned about letting officers use vests that are technically expired. He said the department could budget for buying more vests if enough officers were interested in wearing them.
Castiglia said he was interested in using federal stimulus money provided through the American Rescue Plan Act for purchasing more vests for probation officers.
“I just can’t see not protecting the people we have out there that are putting their lives on the line,” he said.
All of the department’s Special Services officers are required to wear body armor, but Hall said he could survey the entire department to see if there was interest in wearing vests.
Legislator Herbert Yerdon, R-Williamstown, asked if giving probation officers meant the county would need to give Department of Social Services caseworkers bulletproof vests too. Castiglia said Yerdon was talking about two different things because probation officers were dealing with people who had been convicted.
“That doesn’t make them dangerous,” Greco, R-Fulton, said. “Everybody on probation is not dangerous, let’s be clear about that.”
Sheriff Don Hilton said any officer carrying a weapon should have access to a bulletproof vest.
A 2013 survey by the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics found that 89% of local police departments serving 25,000 to 99,999 residents required officers to wear body armor at all times in the field. An FBI study concluded that the risk of death for officers assaulted with a firearm while not wearing body armor was 14 times higher than for officers wearing body armor.
Greco said the county’s probation officers that are armed are already wearing body armor.
“Although I don’t think anybody in this room would be opposed to having some vests available, not for everyone, but a vest available if they were going out and they felt they were in danger,” Greco said.
Castiglia said he believed a survey of officers would show they want body armor. Yerdon replied that caseworkers are going out and dealing with the same people, if not worse.
“I’m just saying we open that up, we have to look at caseworkers,” Yerdon said.
Castiglia said he had no issue with providing bulletproof vests to caseworkers if that was a legitimate need, but that they were two different issues. Social Services and the sheriff’s office are working to provide dedicated deputies to go with caseworkers on dangerous field visits.
“I understand his point, I get it,” Greco said to Hall. “People are frightened; perhaps they should have a vest. I’m not opposed to that, but I think the request should come from your people, not Mr. Castiligia.”
On Tuesday, Hall said he would be looking to find out if there were officers who were interested in having body armor.
“You can’t put a price on safety,” he said. “I understand his point, but we haven’t had a lot of interest from our officers who don’t carry weapons.”
In New York, all probation officers are peace officers and must go through the same basic training. But beyond that, training and equipping probation officers is up to individual counties.
Cayuga County Probation Department Director Jay DeWispelaere said that creates “a real inconsistent patchwork of equipment and expectations” for probation departments throughout the state. In Cayuga County, for example, his entire 12-officer staff is issued firearms and body armor and required to carry their firearms in the field.
He said the unpredictability of probation work, particularly when making home visits in remote areas, makes sending officers out without a means of protecting themselves a risky proposition.
“We are officers,” DeWispelaere said. “We have a court-mandated duty to enforce conditions imposed by judges and we are sending unarmed officers out into the community to potentially take into possession and confront people who may have guns.”
