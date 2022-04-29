CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition has partnered with the Central Square Police Department to bring a safe way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs in Central Square.
The MedSafe prescription drug disposal drop box is located inside the Central Square Police Department. The drop box allows citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted medication in a discrete way. Those interested in disposing of their prescription drugs also have the option of scheduling an at-home pickup. All medications are accepted except for needles of any kind.
The Central Square Police Department is the first department to partner with the Oswego County Prevention Coalition to offer a pickup service for unwanted prescription drugs. Anyone is eligible to schedule a pickup, which is a free service in which a member of the police department will come to the home to pick up the items.
Since the Central Square Police Department is smaller, the drop box may not be accessible at all times of the day, which is why the department is offering the at-home option.
The Central Square drop box is the fifth one the prevention coalition has put in Oswego County. Other prescription disposal drop boxes in the county are located at the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego Police Department, the Pulaski Police Department and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our grant program started in 2016 and since then we’ve been really working on spreading the network of these drop boxes,” Oswego County Prevention Coalition Coordinator Tyler Ahart said. “Part of what we use our funds for is these prescription management boxes, so our first was the city of Oswego Police Department, then we expanded to Fulton Police Department, then we put one in Pulaski and then the sheriff’s department was our most recent one in August.”
Ahart found a need for a drop box in Central Square when speaking with pharmacists there, who told him that they’ve been sending people to the other drop boxes in Fulton or Pulaski due to the lack of a closer option.
“They are aware. There’s a good word-of-mouth knowledge about the other four, so with the fifth now, they’re very excited because now they can send people right in town,” Ahart said. “That was a big reason too, is because Central Square is a central hub for so many people who live out in the country and in the rural areas, so this is going to help get those people better prevention resources.”
The Oswego County Prevention Coalition focuses on youth prevention, with an ultimate goal of reducing adolescent substance abuse in ages 13 to 18. The coalition collects locally sourced data through school districts every two years, which continues to show that teens still have access to misusing at-home prescriptions that may not be prescribed to them, according to Ahart.
“It’s important not to have these excess prescriptions,” Ahart said. “If someone doesn’t finish their painkiller cycle for wisdom teeth removal, they might not even use it, maybe they just took aspirin. There’s no reason to keep something of that potency in the home.”
The drop boxes vary in traffic, and it usually takes several months before they fill up. Each police department has their own means of disposal, and the weight of the prescription drugs being disposed of is reported to the Oswego County Prevention Coalition.
“Since the first box, we have collected a cumulative total of 1,199 pounds as an estimate, and I say estimate as in give or take a few pounds with decimal points, but that is very accurate and that’s the cumulative total of the four that are in existence before the Central Square one,” Ahart said.
The drop box in Central Square officially opened on Tuesday.
“I know this will be a success and it is definitely a need,” Ahart said. “They were previously sending people out of town which is a huge inconvenience, especially if they’re a senior citizen who might not be driving as much. Pulaski and Fulton, they’re not necessarily close, so we’re pretty excited about this opportunity.”
To schedule a prescription drug drop-off or at-home pickup, call the Central Square Police Department at 315-952-3966.
