2022 Fulton POW/MIA/9-11

Fulton Veteran of the Year Peter Allen and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels place the POW/MIA wreath at the remembrance ceremony held at Veterans’ Park on Friday.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council held its annual POW/MIA/9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday evening at Veterans’ Park. 

The ceremony was held on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Members of the Fulton Veterans Council, fire department, police department and many other groups and agencies attended alongside members of the public to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

