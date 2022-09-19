FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council held its annual POW/MIA/9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday evening at Veterans’ Park.
The ceremony was held on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Members of the Fulton Veterans Council, fire department, police department and many other groups and agencies attended alongside members of the public to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Donna Kestner of the Fulton Veterans Council led the ceremony, thanking everyone who contributed to the ceremony and members of the public for attending. Rev. George Reed delivered the opening prayer, praying for those who have served in the military in the past, those who are currently serving, and their loved ones.
“We ask a special blessing upon the souls of Americans who are missing in action or prisoners of war,” Reed said. “May we persevere in our struggle to locate the families and bless our country and the families who continue to seek the release and return our prisoners of war and missing in action.”
Fulton Veteran of the Year Peter Allen led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Kaylee Foster sang the national anthem.
Brittney Jerred, representing Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s office, thanked the Fulton Veterans Council, the American Legion and everyone else who assisted with the ceremony as well as past and current members of the military. Jerred recalled the events of 9-11, prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
“So many made the ultimate sacrifice that day and set a new standard for heroism, a debt that can never be repaid,” Jerred said. “We also have the brave men and women of our military to thank for continuing to protect those freedoms every day, here and abroad. We are a country and a community that prides itself on values, hard work and resilience, and no matter how many years pass we'll never forget the friends we lost that day and the families whose lives are changed forever.”
Veteran and Elks Lodge member Tom Canale lit the 9-11 candle and spoke of the importance of POW/MIA Recognition Day, encouraging attendees to remember those who have been held captive or who are missing in action.
“POW/MIA ceremonies share the common purpose of honoring those who are held captive and returned, as well as the memory of those who remain missing,” Canale said. “As you look at the POW/MIA flag, keep in mind that its motto is ‘you are not forgotten.’ Try to think of that every time you see that flag. This day should be important to each of us because it is in memory of loved ones. It helps us reminisce about the history of our country, and its helps us value freedom.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels reflected on the events of 9-11 and how the country navigated the aftermath the next day, Sept. 12, 2001, by coming together as a nation.
“On 9/12 people were hanging flags up that never hung flags up,” Michaels said. “People were talking to their neighbors who never talked to their neighbors before. We were saying thank you. We were giving hugs. We were appreciative. Twenty-one years later, I feel like we’re in a world that’s so angry, and a world that is losing that connection and that touch. But it’s events like this, and it’s moments like this and it’s communities like this community of Fulton that keep that spirit alive, keep that memory alive, and keep that importance alive.”
Michaels said that it was refreshing to see everyone attending the ceremony to remember prisoners of war, those missing in action and all those who have been impacted by 9-11. She highlighted the importance of continuing to come together as a community for events like the remembrance ceremony.
Michaels and Allen placed the first POW/MIA wreath, and Allen and VFW auxiliary members placed the other wreath at the Gregory Harris monument. Harris was a master sergeant who was serving as a radio technician in Vietnam when he was captured by enemy soldiers, ultimately losing his life while in captivity.
Kestner thanked the heroes being honored at the ceremony as well as those who continue to serve.
“Today is a day of remembering and coming together as a community,” Kestner said. “Today is also a thank you to the women and the men who still join our military. Thank you to those who still join the fire departments, the police departments and become EMTs. They are willing to risk their lives for all of us, even knowing about and witnessing horrible tragedies connected to these careers. They still choose that line of work, that is truly amazing and it is truly what makes this a wonderful country.”
The Fulton American Legion flag honor guard was at the ceremony, as well as the Fulton VFW Post #569 honor guard, who fired a gun salute. There was a lighting of remembrance candles, and Reed delivered the closing prayer. Attendees gathered in a circle, joining hands while “God Bless America” was sung.
