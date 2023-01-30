911 Center Open House

Visitors to the 911 Center’s recent open house watch as telecommunicator Matt Francis simulates taking a 911 call. The event drew people interested in taking the upcoming telecommunicators’ civil service exam and provided an opportunity for people to see the process from when a 911 call is received to dispatch to emergency services.

 Photo provided

The Oswego County 911 center hosted an open house recently to encourage members of the public to consider a career as a telecommunicator.

At the open house, 911 staff answered questions and used simulators to demonstrate the actual process of answering calls and dispatching emergency services. 

Recommended for you