Visitors to the 911 Center’s recent open house watch as telecommunicator Matt Francis simulates taking a 911 call. The event drew people interested in taking the upcoming telecommunicators’ civil service exam and provided an opportunity for people to see the process from when a 911 call is received to dispatch to emergency services.
The Oswego County 911 center hosted an open house recently to encourage members of the public to consider a career as a telecommunicator.
At the open house, 911 staff answered questions and used simulators to demonstrate the actual process of answering calls and dispatching emergency services.
The event also included a drone demonstration. The 911 Center is considering a program using drones during emergencies.
Like many of the county’s departments, Oswego County 911 has struggled to fill open positions amid a tight labor market.
In Oswego County, 911 workers were also paid less than their counterparts in Onondaga, Madison, Cayuga, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
But pay improved last year when the county included a raise for 911 staff.
The starting rate for 911 workers, which was $18.67 an hour, has risen to $19.23.
When fully staffed, the 911 center has 32 emergency telecommunicators working 12-hour shifts.
Kevin Pooley, director of the Emergency Communications Department, said he is trying to hire for six positions this year. The minimum qualifications are graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma.
Once hired, new telecommunicators attend an in-house 18-week Telecommunicator Academy, which provides both classroom and hands-on training.
“We’re looking for candidates who enjoy working with people in emergency situations, who can remain calm in high-stress or life-and-death situations, and who enjoy working behind the scenes of an emergency,” he said.
