Editor’s Note: This is the fourth part of a series from Natalie J. Woodall. The first three parts of the series can be found on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
The end of the Civil War in April 1865 brought surviving soldiers and sailors home to resume their careers and reintegrate into the community. The formation of the Grand Army of the Republic did much to preserve the ties formed during the war. Likewise, Masonry filled a gap for many who yearned for fraternal and social associations.
Oswego Lodge No. 127 and Frontier City No. 422 continued to grow, counting such men as Alonzo Cooper, Ransom Soule, Joel Baker, George Goble Jr., and Henry C. Jacobs among their post-war members.
The origins of Aeonian Lodge No. 679, Oswego’s third, are not well known because many of their records were destroyed in a fire in the Masonic Hall in October 1883. Oct. 8, 1867 is significant because on that date Oswego Lodge 127 adopted a resolution supporting its formation. Such action suggests that a petition had been or was about to be submitted. When Grand Lodge met in annual session in June 1868, Aeonian Lodge No. 679 was officially chartered.
Harry C. Mizen, local attorney and Masonic historian, alleged inaccurately that the charter members of Aeonian had all been raised in Oswego 127. He also claimed that there were eight charter members. That assertion was also false, but Mizen should not be criticized since he did not have the advantages a modern researcher possesses.
In actuality, the new lodge had nine charter members and only three of them came from Oswego 127.
Samuel Barton Burchard, the lodge’s first worshipful master, was born on April 6, 1836 in Remsen, N.Y., the son of Sylvester Burchard and Asenath Platt. He entered the freshman class at Madison University, Hamilton, N.Y. in 1854 but did not graduate. In 1857 and 1858, he was the principal of New Windsor Seminary in Maryland. He came to Oswego in 1860, working first as a teacher and later as a merchant. He was the secretary-treasurer of Kitts Manufacturing Company. He and his brother in law, Silas Marvin Allen, formed a partnership dealing in Morocco leather. He was an income tax collector in Oswego in 1870. He was also a toll collector for the Port Authority for 17 years. A staunch Republican, he became active in local politics and was once described thus: “He has recently developed first-rate political engineering qualities and his movements and utterances are watched and listened to by the live men of the party in the city.” He even had aspirations of replacing DeWitt C. Littlejohn as a member of the New York State Assembly. Burchard and his wife, Frances Permilia Allen, were active members of the Congregational Church.
Burchard was not originally a member of Oswego 127, and where he was raised is unknown. It is possible, but not provable at this time, that he had been a member of Frontier City. He may also have been made a Mason in Maryland during his tenure there. He was a member of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT and in 1870 was elected prelate. He died on Dec. 12, 1912 in Oswego and was buried in Riverside.
David Page Fairchild, Aeonian’s first senior warden, also was not raised in Oswego 127. He was born on Oct. 18, 1837 in DeRuyter, N.Y., the son of Charles T. Fairchild and Asenath Page. After his father died in 1853, he and his mother moved to Northampton, N.Y. to live with his grandparents. When the 1860 census was taken, he was a clerk in New York City. Not until 1864 was he listed among Oswego’s inhabitants.
Fairchild wasted little time becoming part of Oswego’s business scene. Wood was a required commodity for building railroads, and he was involved in two lumber companies, Page, Fairchild, and Company and Fairchild and McChesney. He was a director of the Glenfield and Western Railroad Company, incorporated on Aug. 6, 1901.
Although Fairchild did not serve in the Civil War, he was involved with the National Guard. In 1870 he held the rank of second lieutenant in the 48th Regiment. He was a member and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Fortnightly Club. He was a member of Lake Ontario Commandery and in 1870 was elected generalissimo.
Upon his death on Feb. 20, 1907, the author of his obituary wrote: “The key note of Mr. Fairchild’s character was fidelity — fidelity to friendships and fidelity in all the relations of life.” He was buried in Riverside Cemetery.
Perhaps no other early member of Aeonian 679 had a more outstanding Masonic career than Orlando Wood Bates. Born in Rochester, Massachusetts on March 26, 1825, he was the son of Sylvester Bates and Melintha Clark. In 1850 he resided in Provincetown, Massachusetts, but by 1855 had settled in Oswego where he operated a hardware store. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge on March 25, 1856. He subsequently joined Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and served as high priest in 1864 and 1865. He also was a charter member of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT in 1862 and its first eminent commander. In 1863 he was appointed grand sword bearer of the Grand Commandery of New York State. The following year he was appointed grand standard bearer. He again was eminent commander in 1870 when the cornerstone was laid for Oswego’s new City Hall.
Before 1880, Bates had moved to Sodus, where he built and operated a fruit evaporating factory. In 1877 he was eminent commander of Sodus Commandery. He became affiliated with Sodus Lodge No. 392 and was appointed marshal for 1882. He was a charter member of Wayne Chapter No. 276 RAM in 1881 and was elected its first high priest for 1882.
Bates and his family briefly returned to Oswego in 1883 but left there in 1885 for Chatham, N.Y., where he assumed the position of superintendent of John Nix’s apple evaporating plant, a job he held until his death. In 1886 he opened the Chatham Hosiery Company. In 1899, while living in Bath-on-Hudson, he was elected a trustee of the Bath Methodist Episcopal Church. He resided in Rensselaer when he suffered a fatal heart attack while repairing the curbing outside his home on June 22, 1903. His body was returned to Oswego for burial in Riverside Cemetery.
Born in July 1836 in Oswego City, Silas Marvin Allen was the son of Sardius Allen and Frances Ann Skinner. His sister, Frances Permilia, married Samuel Burchard. The two men were business partners in a company specializing in Morocco leather goods.
Allen was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge on Feb. 9, 1864. He served as secretary of Lake Ontario Chapter 165 RAM in 1865. A charter member of Aeonian 679, He was appointed the new lodge’s junior deacon in 1868.
In 1877, Allen was employed by the Internal Revenue Service in Oswego. When he left the city is unknown, but by 1885 he was living in Denver, Colorado, where he first managed the R.G. Dun and Company mercantile agency. He later was employed by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, for whom he was working at the time of his death on Oct. 10, 1920.
No record has been found to verify that Allen transferred his Masonic membership to Colorado. According to an obituary, however, he was a 32nd degree Mason. He was buried in Fairmount Cemetery, Denver.
One more charter member deserves special mention. Daniel Lewis Couch was born in 1825 in Havana, N.Y., the son of Jonathan P. Couch and Lydia Parsons. He allegedly left home at the age of 18, moving to New York City, where he learned the lumber business. He arrived in Oswego in 1853 and found employment as a clerk. He later became a lumber merchant and was “one of the most successful lumber dealers in the state.”
Couch quickly involved himself in local Republican politics, serving as 4th Ward supervisor from 1858-1866. During the Civil War he was a member of a committee charged with raising bounty funds for county residents. He was one of the founders of the Oswego County Savings Bank and a longtime trustee.
Where Couch became a Mason is unknown, but he was active in Oswego’s Masonic circles. He was a charter member of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT in 1862 and was appointed sentinel. In 1870 he was elected treasurer. He was a member of Lake Ontario Chapter 165 RAM and its treasurer in 1864 and 1865.
Couch died in Oswego of heart disease on Feb. 7, 1900 and was buried in Riverside Cemetery.
Another charter member was Richard C. Day, a Civil War veteran of the 7th Regiment USA, born on July 4, 1841 in Chicago, Illinois. He committed suicide in Elmira on Sept. 26, 1883.
Aeonian’s seventh charter member was Jay E. Phillips, born in Oswego on May 11, 1843. When and where he was made a Master Mason is unknown. He was a haberdasher. He died in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 6, 1918.
Alvin A. Bush, another charter member, was born in 1841. He served in the 110th Regiment during the Civil War. Like Phillips, his original Masonic lodge is unknown. Bush died in Syracuse on Feb. 6, 1905.
Alonzo B. Randall, born in Antwerp, N.Y. in 1831, was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge on March 22, 1853. He was long associated with the 48th Regiment NYSNG and retired from active duty with the rank of colonel. He died on Oct. 17, 1883 in Oswego.
The word Aeonian is derived from eon and is defined as long lasting or eternal. In its 92-year history, Aeonian Lodge participated actively in Oswego’s civic life. The members hosted smokers, card parties, and dances. During World War II the brothers entertained soldiers stationed at Fort Ontario and supported Red Cross blood drives. They contributed money to worthy causes, such as the 1947 Oswego Hospital drive to which they pledged $2,500. A Masonic Bowling League was popular for many years.
Although the identified membership of Aeonian Lodge numbered only about 400, their roll included many Oswego luminaries, such as Dr. James Stockwell, Dr. Carrington MacFarlane, District Attorney Harry Stacy, his son, Donald, also an attorney, and Charles H. Treadwell, for 40 years the principal of No. 4 School. All these men served as worshipful master.
The war years, attrition by removal or death, and other factors contributed to a membership decline in the three lodges. More change was on the horizon.
