OSWEGO — The way Oswego County recreational organizations use Oswego City School District facilities may change soon.
At the Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) Board of Education Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, school administrators and board members said there are 73 local organizations which would like to access facilities for sports practices and arts and culture practices, among other things. Policies that govern facility usage for outside organizations, they agreed, deserve to be looked at.
“For the most part, people want to use the space for free,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said. “They don’t want any of the fees that come with it. You cannot just give away services when the taxpayers are paying for it. There is a cost when people are swimming, or using a classroom, or using the auditorium.”
Calvin explained that in some instances, the use of facilities after hours or outside of the regular school schedule requires extra planning.
“It causes us to take people off their normal assignments to do something different or to bring someone in,” he said. “Whether it is opening the doors to facilities, plowing or setting classrooms up, there is work to it.”
According to the district’s current policy, which officials said has not been revised since 2014, fees for use of district property are fixed and determined by the cost of light, overtime custodial services, among other factors not detailed in the policy itself. The superintendent, the policy states, can negotiate a fee waiver or establish a “reciprocal partnership agreement” with the organization to waive the fees. Rates for technical and personnel services, the policy states, are set at the normal work week rate. These would change if personnel are tasked with working outside of their normal work hours.
A list of fees, last revised Aug. 22, can be found on the OCSD Board of Education’s Board Docs page on its website under “Policies.” The policy for use of facilities is No. 3820.
To determine its fee schedule, the district looked at what other area school districts typically charge for facility usage. Calvin said SUNY Oswego, for example, charges a fee for facilities usage of $125.
“That is way more than what we are charging,” he said. “We would love to help our community, we just have to be careful with doing things for free. I don’t think we can sustain that at that level of 73 organizations. We learned legally that isn’t something we can do.”
Nancy Squairs, the district’s executive director of business and finance, said the district tried to strike a balance.
“We came in the middle of districts in our area,” she said. “We didn’t want to be too excessive in our cost structure.”
Board member Pamela Dowd said previously there were organizations that were under an agreement to waive fees with the district.
For Board President Lisa Glidden, the current policy is “vague.” She said there need to be new revisions.
“Some groups are OK with paying because we are cheaper than the alternative,” Glidden said, explaining that there are also differences between charging nonprofit organizations and charging organizations actively making a profit from activities at district facilities.
The board will present an updated policy to the full Board of Education at upcoming meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.