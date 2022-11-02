OSWEGO — The way Oswego County recreational organizations use Oswego City School District facilities may change soon.

At the Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) Board of Education Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, school administrators and board members said there are 73 local organizations which would like to access facilities for sports practices and arts and culture practices, among other things. Policies that govern facility usage for outside organizations, they agreed, deserve to be looked at.

