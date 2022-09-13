Port USACE Agreement

From left are Port of Oswego Authority Board Chair Francis Enwright, POA Executive Director William Scriber, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug stand by the newly-signed agreement for the Oswego Harbor Deepening Project. 

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Just a mere 18 inches will allow the Port of Oswego Authority to accommodate bigger vessels. Now, thanks to an agreement between the POA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the project to deepen the Port’s harbor can start to take shape.

The Port was awarded $300,000 by New York State, along with $300,000 from the USACE for a joint feasibility study to deepen the harbor.

