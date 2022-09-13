From left are Port of Oswego Authority Board Chair Francis Enwright, POA Executive Director William Scriber, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug stand by the newly-signed agreement for the Oswego Harbor Deepening Project.
OSWEGO — Just a mere 18 inches will allow the Port of Oswego Authority to accommodate bigger vessels. Now, thanks to an agreement between the POA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the project to deepen the Port’s harbor can start to take shape.
The Port was awarded $300,000 by New York State, along with $300,000 from the USACE for a joint feasibility study to deepen the harbor.
POA Executive Director William Scriber, POA Board Chair Francis Enwright and USACE Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug all signed the agreement Tuesday at the Port’s east dock.
The feasibility study is anticipated to take a year, Krug said. He noted that the signing of the agreement also signifies the start of the project.
Krug said he does not anticipate any environmental issues with the project at this point.
“So as long as there (are) no environmental issues as a result of the study, and the benefits outweigh the cost, we can then move forward with the design portion which is to deepen the harbor,” Krug said. “At this time next year, hopefully I’m back here and we’re telling the Port of Oswego that we’re going to deepen the harbor by one-and-a-half feet.”
Currently, the Port can bring put out ships that are “a little short of 20,000 metric tons at a time,” Scriber said. But with the potential harbor deepening, that could be increased to 24,000 metric tons or more.
With the deepening, the Port has the capability to accommodate Seawaymax Class freighters, which are 740 feet long, 78 feet wide and have a draft of 27 feet, Scriber said previously.
Scriber previously said in a press release that the Port is “conservatively” estimating that it could see at least a 100,000 ton increase with the deepening of the harbor.
“That means more customers will want to come here and load, and also a lower cost for the ships because the more you put on a ship, the less it is,” Scriber said. “This is a project that we’ve taken a long time to think about. I think it’s only going to bring more prosperity to the Port.”
