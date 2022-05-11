OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official opening of a grain testing lab Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony for the new $15 million Grain Export Center was held at 4 p.m. at the Port off of East First Street in Oswego. It is able to store up to 22,000 metric tons of grain and is, as Port Executive Director WIlliam Scriber described it, the only one of its kind among other Great Lake ports.
“There are 15 major international ports and some 50 smaller, regional ports on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway,” Scriber said.
The Grain Export Center was funded by the New York State Department of Transportation through a $15 million grant. Construction of the facility has involved local workers and trades people, according to Scriber.
The Port was once a major exporter of grains, but that boom came to an end when the Port’s west pier grain silos were demolished. SUNY Oswego professor Cleane Medeiros hopes the new grain lab will help bring Oswego back as a major grain exporter.
The move will cut down on trucks on the roads and save more than $95,000 in road repair costs in the first five years, according to Scriber, who said ships are also the most environmentally friendly way to transport goods.
The Port partnered with SUNY Oswego to operate the state-of-the-art lab, through a program directed by Medeiros. The lab is staffed with paid student interns whose majors range from chemistry and biochemistry to biology and zoology.
“We appreciate their assistance and support, while the students gain valuable experience in the field,” Scriber said.
Equipment and training were made possible thanks to a $250,000 grant from the New York State Department of Agriculture. The opportunity for SUNY students will also help bolster their qualifications in the job market, making them more competitive when looking for work in their field.
Medeiros said the lab handles as many as 40 trucks per day and takes about 15 minutes to check each truck’s load.
“In that short span of time, we test four major areas,” Medeiros said. “Moisture level in each load is extremely important because too much moisture can lead to the grain overheating in storage in transport.”
The facility will also inspect grain for damage and for toxins such as vomitoxin, which can make humans violently ill.
Close to 100 local farmers have already made their first deliveries to the port in accordance with an agreement the Port signed with The Andersons, Inc. of Ohio. The grains on the vessels will be exported to Europe and Africa.
Its handling system is also able to unload 35,000 pounds of grain in less than a minute, and is hefty enough to hold a race car, Scriber said. But it’s all to the benefit of the farmer. “This reduced unloading time allows farmers the ability to flow more grain into the facility,” he added.
“We are the most accessible from any international port in the world,” Scriber said. “That’s why we are one of the most productive ports in America, with more than one million tons of cargo, from grain and aluminum ingots to windmill generator parts, moving through the port on an annual basis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.