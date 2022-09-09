Baie St. Paul

Seawaymax Class freighters, like the Baie St. Paul, pictured, will be able to do business at the Port of Oswego following the deepening of the harbor to accommodate these vessels with a draft of 27 feet. The maximum vessel depth that the harbor can accommodate at present is 25 feet. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority (POA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on Tuesday will sign a $600,000 agreement to deepen the port’s harbor, transform its capabilities, and ignite new growth, said William Scriber, executive director.

New York State recently awarded $300,000 to the Port of Oswego, and the USACE will contribute an additional $300,000 toward a joint feasibility study to deepen the harbor, Scriber said. This is the first phase in a three-step process that will lead to the design and construction of a deeper harbor.

