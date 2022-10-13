OSWEGO — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Thursday that he has secured a $754,000 U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) Marine Highways Grant for the Port of Oswego Authority to purchase a new low-emission reach stacker. 

The senator wrote to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to advocate on the Port of Oswego’s behalf. Schumer said this critical new equipment will help the Port significantly improve its ability to load and unload containers, both on cargo ships and rail, greatly improving local operations and helping ease supply chain disruptions.

