OSWEGO — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Thursday that he has secured a $754,000 U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) Marine Highways Grant for the Port of Oswego Authority to purchase a new low-emission reach stacker.
The senator wrote to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to advocate on the Port of Oswego’s behalf. Schumer said this critical new equipment will help the Port significantly improve its ability to load and unload containers, both on cargo ships and rail, greatly improving local operations and helping ease supply chain disruptions.
The new reach stacker “will allow heavy cargo shipments to more easily unload at Oswego and send their goods off to a market across the globe,” Schumer said in a statement.
“With this new equipment, the Port of Oswego will become an even greater hub for the movement of goods throughout the Eastern Great Lakes,” Schumer said. “The world class reputation of the Port of Oswego keeps getting stacked higher and higher, and I’m proud to deliver the federal funding to help grow the Port’s operations in the region, ease our supply chain issues, and increase the strength of the Port’s infrastructure to keep their presence strong in Central New York for generations to come.”
The purchase of this critical piece of equipment will allow the Port to create a more resilient transportation system by offering containerized cargo service will help relieve the strain on our landside transportation networks and increase the supply chain resiliency to assure the reliability and capacity for the mobility of goods,” Port of Oswego Executive Director William Scriber said. “We would like to thank Senator Schumer for his support on this award and his continued support of the port and our efforts to create jobs for central New York.”
In Schumer’s letter to Buttigieg, he wrote that the reach stacker will create “a more resilient transportation system by offering containerized cargo service between the ports of Oswego and Monroe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.