OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors.
“We expect the Schooner Huron Jewel to arrive in Oswego about 11 a.m. Sunday and be with us through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday,” Morgan said. “During its visit, there will be free deck tours late afternoon Sunday and all day Monday. We hope this is just a prelude to a tall ship event in 2025 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.”
Contact the museum at 315-342-0480 for more information.
“We’re glad to be partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to continue to support our maritime heritage in Oswego, of which the Port has always been a central point,” said William Scriber, executive director, Port of Oswego Authority.
The Schooner Huron Jewel is a gaff-rigged centerboard schooner built over three years in Drummond Island, Michigan, by Capt. Hugh and Julie Covert with the help of 50 volunteers and it was launched in the summer of 2018. According to Morgan, the Jewel is cruising through the Great Lakes and across the Eastern seaboard through September. The Jewel’s schedule is managed by the Drummond Island Tall Ship Co., LLC, in Algonac, Michigan.
The Jewel has two masts, is 78-foot long overall with a draft of four feet and four inches with the centerboard raised, and nine feet with the board lowered. Its rig height is 60 feet with a sail area of 1,700 square feet and its displacement is 40,000 pounds. It can accommodate six passengers and has a crew of two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.