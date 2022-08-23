Huron Jewel

 Coni Craig photo

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. 

“We expect the Schooner Huron Jewel to arrive in Oswego about 11 a.m. Sunday and be with us through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday,” Morgan said. “During its visit, there will be free deck tours late afternoon Sunday and all day Monday. We hope this is just a prelude to a tall ship event in 2025 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.” 

