Breakbulk Americas 2022

The Port of Oswego participated in Breakbulk Americas 2022, in Houston, Texas. It’s the United States’ largest trade event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — In a world of expansive ports like Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Port of Oswego stands out as “the big little port that could,” said William Scriber, executive director and CEO of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA).

“The recent trip to Houston, Texas for the Breakbulk Americas 2022 fair is a good example of the aggressive marketing that the Port of Oswego undertakes to continue to build business and jobs here,” Scriber said. “Breakbulk Americas 2022 is the United States’ largest trade event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry. (Breakbulk is a system of transporting cargo as separate pieces rather than in containers.) It’s where prime industry networking takes place among global sector leaders, leading energy companies, and engineering, procurement, and construction.”

