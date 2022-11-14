Port upgrades dock

In the last 18 months, the Port of Oswego Authority has invested over $3.5 million in dock upgrades and that number will double by the end of next year. The improvements under way to the port’s east dock, above, will expand the number of vessels that can dock there at one time, and enable two ships and a barge to tie up simultaneously there.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Anyone in the city of Oswego over the last year and a half has seen cranes, trucks and local construction workers heading for the port. In the last 18 months, the port has invested over $3.5 million in dock upgrades and that number will double by the end of next year, said William Scriber, executive director, CEO, Port of Oswego Authority (POA).

“We are committed to making the port an efficient and modern facility which will support our existing and future customers,” Scriber said. “By investing in these enhancements, we are better able to meet the needs of customers like Novelis and Anderson Grain, and perhaps new clients like Micron.”

