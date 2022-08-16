POA Ship

Shipping activity and positive economic impact at the Port of Oswego (POA) continues to grow at a record pace this year, said William Scriber, POA executive director. Pictured, a ship unloads wind turbine blades while in port Aug. 13.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA) continue to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W. Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.

“As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by 95% over 2021 tons delivered and loaded from our dock between January and July,” Scriber said.  “Last year during this period, our total tonnage was 95,983, which is still a major accomplishment in Great Lakes shipping. This year, at this point, it’s 187,210 tons — and growing. Since April, the Port has yielded more than $1,322,558 in local payroll and benefits through July 31.

