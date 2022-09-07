Goble Dry Dock overlay

The Port of Oswego Authority (POA) awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. The photo overlay, above, shows the planned location of a 30-foot by 60-foot pavilion and floating docks. The new marina will also feature power and water available to all dock locations and it is within walking distance of Oswego’s downtown.

 Photo provided by C&S Engineers, Syracuse

The Port announced the project last November. 

