Port Authority

Giant windmill parts are unloaded at the Port of Oswego Authority last year. The port’s executive director says not having a tugboat capable of assisting ocean-going vessels nearby is losing the port potential business. The port is in looking into partnering with a tug company.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — On his office desk at the Port of Oswego Authority, Executive Director William Scriber keeps a notepad with a daily to-do list.

“I cross them off every day and carry over to the next day,” he said, adding that he was crossing off returning a reporter’s phone call.

Recommended for you