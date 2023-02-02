OSWEGO — On his office desk at the Port of Oswego Authority, Executive Director William Scriber keeps a notepad with a daily to-do list.
“I cross them off every day and carry over to the next day,” he said, adding that he was crossing off returning a reporter’s phone call.
But one thing he hasn’t been able to cross off for the better part of two years is getting a tugboat for the port. That may be changing soon. Scriber said the port has been in discussions with a company to help them purchase a large enough tug to assist ocean-going ships in Oswego, on Lake Ontario and on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
The company, Seaway Marine Group, is based in Jefferson County and provides a variety of marine services, including tug and barge support.
Scriber said the need for a tug that can handle larger ships is paramount if the port, which handled a record amount of cargo last year, is to continue growing.
“A lot of shipping companies that don’t want to take the chance of coming to our dock without a tug assist will look more seriously at us,” he said.
Tugs help ships safely make their way into and out of harbors and dock, particularly when significant maneuvering is required. They also act as rescue vessels when ships run into mechanical or other problems, kind of the nautical equivalent of calling a tow truck.
Some ships have side thrusters that allow them to dock without assistance, but many don’t. Even with thrusters, ships loaded down with heavy cargo can be difficult to maneuver. As business at the port has expanded in recent years, it has been handling more large ocean-going vessels that tend to need the help of a tug to dock.
When foreign-flagged vessels enter a port, a pilot’s association helps guide the ship in. And they almost always ask for a tug to help guide the ship in, Scriber said. There are roughly 40 tugs on the Canadian side of Lake Ontario, many within a few hours of Oswego, but they’re off limits, aside from emergencies, because of the Jones Act.
The 1920 federal law was meant to support the development of a merchant marine to support commercial activity and serve as a naval auxiliary in wartime. Among other things, it requires shipping between U.S. ports to be done by U.S.-flagged ships.
Four of the five Great Lakes have tug service on the American side, but Lake Ontario hasn’t had a large tug stationed on it in years. When the port needs a tug, it has to hire one from Lake Erie or even farther away, which is extremely expensive and time consuming, Scriber said.
The port did have a tug available in the 1980s. But that tug, the LT-5, was built during World War II and supported the D-Day landings. It’s now a museum ship in Oswego Harbor and not operable as a working tug.
Scriber said the issue of tug service has become more pressing as commerce at the port has grown. Many ocean-going ships that deliver cargo to Montreal don’t want the expense of making the return trip empty-handed, so they zip down to Oswego to pick up additional cargo, such as grain, before heading back to Europe, Africa or the Middle East.
“And shipping companies love it,” Scriber said. “But we’re getting more and more business that requires a tug assist.”
So much potential business was passing the port by that Scriber said he considered buying a tug and began making phone calls and scouring internet listings.
“I actually looked at buying a tug and was in the process of figuring out how we would buy it and staff it,” he said.
An 80-foot tug in good shape, with twin screws and 2,000 horsepower, easily could have cost $1 million. And then there was the logistics of staffing and maintaining it. Scriber decided it would be simpler to partner with a company to provide tug service.
“I would prefer a private company take over or to partner with a company to take some of the burden off of us,” he said.
He’s been having conversations with the owner of Seaway Marine Group, who is interested in purchasing a tug large enough to provide service in Oswego as well as at Ogdensburg’s port. He said he’s asked the state’s economic development agency for assistance and is optimistic that tug service in Oswego will be a reality in the future.
“We needed to break this logjam of not having a tug on Lake Ontario,” Scriber said. “We look at it as an investment in the future of the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.