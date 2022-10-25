OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council is entering into an agreement with Oswego County to avoid tax foreclosed city properties heading to the county auction.
At Monday’s Common Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved for the city to reimburse Oswego County for foreclosed properties within the city of Oswego.
The city takes ownership of the properties to prevent those properties from going to the county auction, and to potentially stop landlords from “(buying) them up and (turning) them into rentals,” Mayor Billy Barlow said.
The city will pay $71,405.82 to the county for the properties. There are 10 total properties that Oswego will purchase from the county, including a trio of homes on East Cayuga Street.
One property, located on West Sixth Street, owes $24,283.80 in county taxes alone, according to the resolution.
The city will also pay $7,071.20 to the Oswego City School District by Oct. 31 for the 2022-23 school year taxes “to avoid additional costs before marketing the parcels,” according to the resolution from Monday’s meeting.
The sale process involves the city sending out a 30-day notice to the previous owner of the property to give them “one last chance” to pay their owed taxes in full. If the previous owner doesn’t pay the taxes, the Common Council will meet in an executive session, evaluate the condition of the property and set a minimum bid for the property that is open to the public.
It’s a sealed bid process, meaning that council members and Barlow won’t see the bids on certain properties until all the bids are collected 45 days later.
Barlow mentioned that the city sale process was important to the preservation of local neighborhoods.
“In our process, we explicitly state that the amount of money offered is considered, but considered only second to the desired use and the prospective owner’s plan for the property,” Barlow said. “So if someone comes in, and we set a minimum bid for $500, they bid on the house for $2,000, but they’re going to live in the house, fix it up and raise their family there, then we may award the property to that proposal vs. a landlord who’s going to give us $12,000 and turn it into a rental with minimal improvement or investment. We’re very transparent about that.”
In other business, the city of Oswego entered into contract agreements with three city officials. Oswego Police Chief Phillip Cady is set to receive $158,877 next year. City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter will make $120,000.
Code Enforcement Director and Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeffrey McGann’s salary of $115,000 is set to take place “immediately,” according to the resolution.
The Common Council also approved to enter into the agreement with C&S Companies for design and bid services for the potential renovations at the McCrobie Civic Center. The total cost for the proposal is $83,600, which doesn’t include any sort of costs for future construction or renovations.
During the public comment sessions, Tyler Ahart, coalition coordinator of the Oswego County Prevention Coalition, presented the 2022 Pride Youth Development Survey, which featured results from nine school districts within Oswego County, totaling 1,357 participants.
The survey involves surveying high school students’ perceptions of risk for different substances, such as marijuana or underage use of alcohol, perception of a parent’s disapproval and possible use within the last 30 days of the survey date.
The coalition did the survey in May 2022 this year.
Also during public comment, Dr. Bob Morgan, who is the vice president of the board of trustees at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, previewed an event coming up on Dec. 4, hosted by the museum.
Dec. 4 is the 80th anniversary of when six members of the Coast Guard in Oswego died from drowning in Lake Ontario as they tried to exchange the lighthouse keeper in 1942.
Morgan said they’re hoping to bring some attention to the tragedy, and trying to get officials from the Coast Guard, plus the state, county and city levels to attend. Eventually, the museum might ask for some “discretionary funding” to help put the event on.
“Our Coast Guard has been here for a long time. … They get Mother Nature when she’s really ticked off at us, and they have to go out there (on Lake Ontario) because somebody with not the right amount of brainpower had gone out into the storm,” Morgan told the council. “We just don’t think they’re given the recognition they should have. This is one of the largest tragedies in one event for the Coast Guard during the early parts of the war, not counting Pearl Harbor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.