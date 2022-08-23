OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Port City’s 2023 operating budget with three amendments at its Monday meeting.
Now that the budget has passed, this is the sixth year in a row that there hasn’t been a tax increase for city residents.
Despite a public hearing, no city residents spoke on the operating budget during Monday’s meeting.
The three amendments included a $2,000 increase to the band concerts budget “to reflect what (the city needs) to pay the players.” Also, $81,918 was added to the computer contracted services budget and transfer to health insurance budget. Both were noted as typographical errors, according to the council’s agenda.
Finally, some employee benefits were adjusted by increasing $2,700 to disability insurance, $3,800 to dental insurance and $525 to life insurance. A total of $7,025 was removed from the transfer to health insurance budget to accommodate those increases after the city received “some updated numbers” on employee benefits.
Barlow called the operating budget the Port City’s “guiding document” that helps the city government “day-by-day” through the year, to deliver services to residents “at the quality that they expect.”
“(I’m) very proud of continuing the string of 0 percent tax increases since taking office,” Barlow said Monday. “Obviously one tax decrease and then (we have) held the line six years in a row.”
Barlow also noted that the budget did not tap into the general fund balance, “which is basically the city’s savings account.” He said previous administrations celebrated not raising taxes for city residents but continued to dip into that fund.
“Luckily we work together as a team and come up with a good final product. And as a result, we don’t raise taxes and we do it the right way — without tapping into the fund balance,” Barlow said. “That’s why when we took office fresh off hefty tax increases, the city was really not in great financial shape. Now it is. This was one of my easier budgets since taking office, and it all goes back to some of the tough choices we had to make in 2016, 2017 and 2018 that put us in the position we’re in now.”
Barlow and Common Council President Rob Corradino both acknowledged City Chamberlain Deborah Coad for her work during budget season, with Barlow mentioning Coad is “a great help during budget season.” Corradino noted Coad works “day and night.”
“I want to make sure that I thank Deb Coad and the mayor. They included me this year on some of the meetings … prior to the release of the budget,” Corradino said. “I appreciate that opportunity to take a look behind the curtain to see how things are done.”
In other business, the Oswego City Fire Department was approved for $8,000 for electronic upgrades to Marine One, the department’s light rescue watercraft.
The council also authorized the chamberlain’s office to complete the transfer of funds to the fire department’s contracted services account for cancer screening services for firefighters. The total amount will not exceed $15,000.
Fire Chief Randall Griffin previously told the common council that participation among firefighters is completely voluntary, and the testing center will come directly to OFD’s station, instead of going to Syracuse for testing.
Griffin said previously he hopes one day a firefighter will say, “I’m alive because I work for the city of Oswego.”
