Mayor Billy Barlow (left) announced Monday that there will be free lighthouse tours on Sept. 17 and 18 after a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. Also pictured is HLWMM Executive Director Mercedes Niess.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row.  

The dates of the free tours are Sept. 17 and 18. 

