New Breitbeck playground

Port City officials, along with community members, cut the ribbon on the new playground at Breitbeck Park Friday.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — Children and their families ran about the new playground in Breitbeck Park Friday.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, and members of the Common Council and Oswego Fire Department were at Breitbeck Park Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground.

Recommended for you