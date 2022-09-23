OSWEGO — Children and their families ran about the new playground in Breitbeck Park Friday.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, and members of the Common Council and Oswego Fire Department were at Breitbeck Park Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground.
A ribbon cutting was held at 3:30 p.m. near the sign of the playground.
The Department of Public Works Construction started on the more than $550,000 playground back in late April. The project was also made possible by a grant from New York State in the amount of $413,000 in December 2021.
The Common Council had also approved an additional $140,000 in funding to complete the project.
Oswego’s new playground was designed by Ithaca-based architects in consultation with city personnel.
The playground is nautical themed, equipped with a ship playhouse, fish spring riders, merry-go-rounds, swing sets, overhead gliders and another playhouse that resembles the city’s lighthouse nestled in Lake Ontario.
The park also has central New York’s first Americans with Disabilities Act accessible merry-go-round, which can be accessed with a wheelchair.
“The new playground replicates the Oswego lighthouse and plays to Oswego’s nautical assets. I think families and children will be thrilled with the new equipment and I’m glad we got it done, intended for them to enjoy before the weather turns,” Barlow told The Palladium-Times.
