Scriber in D.C.

William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority executive director and CEO, recently attended Great Lakes Day in Washington, D.C. Scriber, second from left, met with Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, (front row, with glasses), co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force working with the newly created Great Lakes Authority, which has a special mandate to develop the transportation infrastructure of the region. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — As the meeting with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was winding down, and port officials were shaking hands with him, William Scriber seized the opportunity and spent the next few minutes talking about the economic importance of Great Lakes ports.

Buttigieg was receptive, although Scriber admittedly forgot to snap a selfie with him.

Recommended for you