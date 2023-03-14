William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority executive director and CEO, recently attended Great Lakes Day in Washington, D.C. Scriber, second from left, met with Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, (front row, with glasses), co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force working with the newly created Great Lakes Authority, which has a special mandate to develop the transportation infrastructure of the region.
OSWEGO — As the meeting with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was winding down, and port officials were shaking hands with him, William Scriber seized the opportunity and spent the next few minutes talking about the economic importance of Great Lakes ports.
Buttigieg was receptive, although Scriber admittedly forgot to snap a selfie with him.
“I wasn’t there to get selfies; other people were there to get selfies,” he said. “My whole focus was pushing these issues.”
Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority, recently attended Great Lakes Day in Washington, D.C., where in addition to Buttigieg, he met with the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development on increasing commerce and economic development on the Great Lakes.
As the only representative from New York at the three-day conference, Scriber said he made the most of his opportunity to advocate for investments in projects that will increase economic development for Oswego and central New York.
“You always see the money going to Pacific and Atlantic coast ports,” he said. “We have more direct economic effect on people that most folks realize.”
The Port of Oswego accounts for more than 200 jobs and pumps millions of dollars into the local economy annually. The port had a record year in 2022 with the total tonnage it handled up more than 300% from 2021.
One of the most important meetings, Scriber said, was with Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force working with the newly created Great Lakes Authority. The authority will receive up to $30 million a year in appropriations and has a special mandate to develop the transportation infrastructure of the region, including port infrastructure.
Scriber said Kaptur has been a strong advocate for ports on the Great Lakes and was key in helping to create the Great Lakes Authority.
“She sees it as something that is there to help with infrastructure, to allow us to compete on and help the industries we serve,” he said.
For example, he said, 80% of the raw material for the nation’s iron industry moves via ports. The Port of Oswego moves more aluminum than any other port on the Great Lakes, except Toledo.
Scriber also met with Adam Tindall Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes Seaway Development Corporation on the Port Infrastructure Development Program.
“I got a chance to do a lot of advocating for the issues that I thought were important for New York,” he said.
The program is the primary source of federal investment in the nation’s port infrastructure for everything from dock reconstruction and rail improvements to storage expansion and modernization of cargo handling equipment. The program has $212 million for 2023.
In addition, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides an additional $450 million per year between 2022-26. Scriber said he would be applying for funding through this program, which has funded $154 million to date for critical Great Lakes ports infrastructure. He cited projects that would replace the port’s diesel train engine for moving railcars with an electric one and a project to partially power a new warehouse with solar power.
For ports on the Great Lakes, which are aging, infrastructure investments are crucial, Scriber said, especially since ports play such an important role in supporting economic growth.
“We actually had a lot of good discussions on how the Great Lakes commercial business really drives the American economy in many ways that people don’t realize,” he said.
