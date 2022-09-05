Popeyes Owners

Popeyes restaurant in Oswego will open Sept. 19. The restaurant is part of Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLL, a part of the Liberty Restaurants Holdings parent company. The company is led by Franchisee Laddi Singh (right) and his brother Rana Kaknia. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. 

They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

