OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego.
They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
“Oswego has been incredible to work with, has a great community feel, and we cannot wait to bring Popeyes to this town,” said Heidi Cousineau, LRS’s vice president of real estate and construction. “We look forward to joining the community and are excited for the entire Oswego and surrounding markets to try the new and improved Popeyes.”
The grand-opening celebration will also include live music, a raffle of Apple Products and a Green Egg Grill, and more.
“We hope to see the whole town of Oswego at our opening on the 19th and are very grateful for such a warm welcome to the community,” said Cousineau.
Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC is a part of the Liberty Restaurants Holdings parent company. They are headquartered in New York City, and have multiple locations across the states of Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company is led by Franchisee Laddi Singh and his brother Rana Kaknia. This group has a 30-plus store development commitment with Popeyes to expand the brand across the state over the next three years.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition. It distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans-style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 2,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.
