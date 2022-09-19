City and company officials gathered together to cut the ribbon on the new Popeyes restaurant opened in Oswego Monday. Liberty Restaurants Holdings, which owns the restaurant, also made a $1,000 donation to the Children’s Museum of Oswego.
Ben Grieco photo
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow receives his food at Popeyes on Monday after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
OSWEGO — The Port City can now “love that chicken from Popeyes” after the fast food chain held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
Even though the restaurant was open throughout the day, both city officials and representatives from Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC cut the ribbon around 5 p.m.
The restaurant is next to Big Lots in Oswego, on the corner of state Route 104 and George Street, where the Arby’s used to be. The physical address is 240 state Route 104.
After the celebration, there was also a raffle of Apple products, a Green Egg Grill and more.
“Oswego has been incredible to work with, has a great community feel, and we cannot wait to bring Popeyes to this town,” said Heidi Cousineau, LRS’s vice president of real estate and construction, in a press release. “We look forward to joining the community and are excited for the entire Oswego and surrounding markets to try the new and improved Popeyes.”
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said while it seems like a “small development” in the commercial district of the city, adding more businesses “speaks and plays to the broader picture” of moving the community forward.
“We want to give people more options, because that all plays into the decision of people deciding where they want to live. For so long we’ve heard, ‘Oh, Oswego only has a movie theater, a bowling alley and a couple restaurants,” Barlow told The Palladium-Times while he was waiting for his order. “If you diversify options, whether it’s more recreational activities, more restaurants, more fun things to do in parks, or more events throughout the summer, it makes Oswego a more attractive place.”
For Barlow — who ordered an eight-piece bone-in chicken meal, along with mac and cheese at the restaurant — adding places like Popeyes signifies a chance in the city.
“I think it really speaks to the way that the city is moving in that people are interested in investing here, where as five to 10 years ago, businesses were closing their doors and leaving, or just closing all together,” Barlow said. “Now we actually see businesses like Popeyes, like Tully’s — still working on Texas Roadhouse — be interested in Oswego. That’s a positive indicator for the rest of the community.”
Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC is a part of the Liberty Restaurants Holdings parent company. They are headquartered in New York City, and have multiple locations across the states of Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company is led by Franchisee Laddi Singh and his brother Rana Kaknia.
At Monday’s ceremony, the company also made a $1,000 donation to the Children's Museum of Oswego.
“This has been a true labor of love for us, to be working on this project and we’re so happy to be serving your community,” said Josh Frankel, vice president of operations for Liberty Restaurants Holdings. “We’re very happy to be making a special $1,000 donation on behalf of Laddi Singh, Rana Kaknia, and the rest of the rest of the Liberty Restaurants Holdings company.”
