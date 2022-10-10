OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department is alerting citizens to a series of vehicle entries that have recently occurred throughout the city of Oswego.
Police have received numerous reports over the past several days of vehicles that were entered and some that had their contents stolen. The department wishes to remind citizens to lock their car doors and not to leave valuable items in their vehicles.
From Oct. 7-9, OPD has investigated over 20 reports of vehicles that have been illegally entered, including four vehicles that were stolen. Some entries have resulted in stolen items.
In most cases, the vehicles entered had been left unsecured in some fashion with either the window left down, or the doors unlocked and vehicle keys left in the vehicle.
Police noted two simple methods to avoid becoming a victim to these types of crimes: securing one’s vehicle by rolling up the windows and locking the doors, and also not leaving items of value or vehicle keys inside the vehicle.
For those who might have security camera footage that may be helpful, or for someone that thinks that they may be a witness to a crime, or if someone sees a person who appears suspicious in their neighborhood, they are asked to call 911.
The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Chelsea Giovo of the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8212. People may email any information to OPD at crimewatch@oswegony.org.
