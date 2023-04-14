E. 4th St. Incident

Officer Stephen Weber, center, picks up a ballistic shield on Thursday as other officers wearing tactical gear walk out of the house at 157 E. Fourth St. in Oswego. Police shut down the block as part of a disturbance investigation and later discovered a loaded handgun in the house.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — Officers recovered a loaded handgun Thursday after responding to a disturbance complaint that shut down a city block for several hours.

Oswego police said officers were called just after 11:30 a.m. to a house at 157 E. Fourth St., across the street from Dowdle Funeral Home. Oswego County 911 said the initial call was reported as harassment in progress.

