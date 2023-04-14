Officer Stephen Weber, center, picks up a ballistic shield on Thursday as other officers wearing tactical gear walk out of the house at 157 E. Fourth St. in Oswego. Police shut down the block as part of a disturbance investigation and later discovered a loaded handgun in the house.
OSWEGO — Officers recovered a loaded handgun Thursday after responding to a disturbance complaint that shut down a city block for several hours.
Oswego police said officers were called just after 11:30 a.m. to a house at 157 E. Fourth St., across the street from Dowdle Funeral Home. Oswego County 911 said the initial call was reported as harassment in progress.
Sgt. Bryan Thompson said a woman had gone to the house looking to get inside but was met with threats by the occupants. Several witnesses reported that a gun could be involved, he said.
“The individual took it as a threat and contacted police,” he said. “So that was why there was such a large presence there.”
Officers didn’t get any cooperation from the people involved and shut down East Fourth Street between East Utica and East Albany streets and called in the department’s Special Response Team. Officers wearing tactical gear and carrying ballistic shields and rifles dotted the street.
Thompson said police were able to get the two occupants of the house to come out and surrender after several minutes. At least one person, a young man, appeared to have been detained. He was handcuffed and shirtless in the back of a police vehicle.
Officers later searched the house and found a loaded handgun. Thompson said none of the residents had a permit for the firearm.
No one has been charged, but Thompson said officers are continuing to investigate and working to determine who actually possessed the handgun.
Property records show the house at 157 E. Fourth St. was among several sold in 2021 by Javco Properties, which is owned by landlord Jeffrey Flint.
Flint said Thursday that he was in the process of foreclosing on the property but had not yet taken ownership. He said he received a phone call from one of the tenants at the house, which is a duplex, saying that the police were arresting people in the adjacent apartment.
In 2021, the city declared one of Flint’s properties on Ontario Street a public nuisance and ordered it shuttered, the first such action under the new Nuisance Abatement Law. At the time Mayor Billy Barlow called the property a “cancer” to the surrounding neighborhood.
