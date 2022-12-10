FULTON – An Oswego County woman was the victim of sexual abuse by her mother and cousin for seven years, police said.
Gen E. Watson, 47, and Gilbert R. Coffey, 54, turned themselves in on Friday morning at the Fulton Police Department. Both reside in Fulton, but Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck declined to provide their specific addresses.
Watson was charged with second-degree criminal sex act, second-degree incest and third-degree sex abuse. Coffey was charged with second-degree criminal sex act, second-degree rape and third-degree sex abuse.
On Nov. 3 a woman contacted Fulton police and reported that family members had sexually abused her for the past seven years. Hollenbeck said detectives investigated and determined that the woman’s mother and cousin had subjected her to sexual intercourse and other sexual acts on multiple occasions.
The woman was a child when the abuse began, Hollenbeck said. Detectives don’t believe there are other victims, he said.
Coffey was convicted of first-degree sodomy in 1999 in a case that involved sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, according to state Division of Criminal Justice Services records. He is listed as a Level 2 sexually violent offender.
Watson and Gilbert were taken to the county jail and held awaiting arraignment Friday night in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
1,500 BAGS OF HEROIN
NEW HAVEN – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says a New Haven man who sexually assaulted a woman also had hundreds of bags of heroin.
Colton Duell, 23, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
The sheriff’s office said a woman came forward on Nov. 28 and reported that Duell had sexually assaulted her, but it did not describe the circumstances.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Duell’s home and seized more than 1,5000 bags of heroin, which the sheriff’s office said tested positive for fentanyl. Duell was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies. He was arraigned in Oswego County Central Arraignment Part Court and ordered held at the county jail on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the victim, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies are continuing to investigate. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office asked that any victims of Duell, whose alias is Colton Cravensworth, contact investigators at 315-349-3411.
ATTEMPTED RAPE OF 3-YEAR-OLD
PULASKI – A man is accused of trying to have sex with a young child.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating in August and ultimately determined that James Gleason, 30, of Pulaski, had attempted to have sexual intercourse with a 3-year-old. It did not say when or where the incident occurred.
Gleason was charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Oswego County Central Arraignment Part Court and ordered held at the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the child, the sheriff’s office said.
