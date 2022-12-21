FULTON — Police are trying to identify a man who stole $70 worth of merchandise from a store and then tried to get into a car with a child before fleeing in a separate getaway vehicle.
The larceny occurred at the Family Dollar, 368 W. First St., in Fulton on Dec. 12.
Lt. Brandon Lanning said a man entered the store and selected $70 worth of merchandise including a utility knife, hair-cutting kit, razor blades and a comforter set.
The man didn’t pay for the items and fled into the parking lot. He tried to get into a vehicle that was occupied by an adult and a child in the back seat. When the man opened the rear passenger door he startled the child, who screamed, Lanning said.
“Then he kind of panicked and took off,” he said. “My guess is probably he got the wrong car because then he got in another car.”
The man got into a dark-colored SUV in the parking lot. A woman behind the wheel appeared to say something to the man before they sped off together, Lanning said. No one was injured.
Police officers didn’t recognize the man from the security camera footage. Lanning said they were concerned with the man’s unusual behavior, specifically that he tried to get into the back of a vehicle with a child before fleeing in a different car. He said the two vehicles were very different and it wasn’t apparent if it was accidental or for some other reason.
Police described the larceny suspect as a 5-foot-8-inch white man with a thin build. He was wearing a tan sweatshirt and a baseball-style hat.
Fulton police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 315-598-2008.
