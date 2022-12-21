Fulton larceny suspect

Surveillance photo of larceny suspect.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Police are trying to identify a man who stole $70 worth of merchandise from a store and then tried to get into a car with a child before fleeing in a separate getaway vehicle.

The larceny occurred at the Family Dollar, 368 W. First St., in Fulton on Dec. 12. 

