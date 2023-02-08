Fulton teacher search warrant

Fulton police officers executed a search warrant last month at the town of Oswego home of a Fulton teacher. Although they were searching for stolen property, they also found nine “non-registered, non SAFE Act compliant AR-15 style, semiautomatic rifles,” according to documents filed by the Fulton Police Department, and 22 other long guns and 15 handguns.

 Photo provided

FULTON  — Police officers searching a teacher’s home for stolen school property discovered tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 40 guns, including nine illegal rifles, Fulton police said.

Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Road, town of Oswego, was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said officers executed a search warrant at Weigand’s home on Jan. 26 for stolen tools and other items.

Recommended for you