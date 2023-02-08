Fulton police officers executed a search warrant last month at the town of Oswego home of a Fulton teacher. Although they were searching for stolen property, they also found nine “non-registered, non SAFE Act compliant AR-15 style, semiautomatic rifles,” according to documents filed by the Fulton Police Department, and 22 other long guns and 15 handguns.
FULTON — Police officers searching a teacher’s home for stolen school property discovered tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 40 guns, including nine illegal rifles, Fulton police said.
Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Road, town of Oswego, was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said officers executed a search warrant at Weigand’s home on Jan. 26 for stolen tools and other items.
While searching for stolen property, officers discovered nine “non-registered, non SAFE Act compliant AR-15 style, semiautomatic rifles,” as well as 22 other long guns and 15 handguns.
Police said Weigand and his wife have pistol permits for the handguns.
They also found tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and 91 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines, all of which are illegal to possess in New York, with capacities between 15 and 60 rounds of ammunition.
Officers seized all of the weapons they found in the home.
Police applied for an extreme risk protection order the next day.
The Red Flag Law, also known as the extreme risk protection order law, is meant to prevent someone who shows signs of being a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms.
Authorities must show probable cause to believe that someone is likely to engage in conduct that would cause serious harm.
Oswego County Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte denied the application and the police department withdrew it before a final hearing was held.
Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck said the police department would return some of the guns, but would keep the illegally possessed ones as evidence.
Hollenbeck said officers originally began investigating after Fulton City School District officials contacted them about issues with the budget and spending in the technology department.
“So they started look ing into it and there were some concerns that he might have been stealing,” he said.
Hollenbeck said the investigation found that Weigand, a technology and shop teacher at Fulton Junior High School, is believed to have stolen a variety of items over at least three years, totaling more than $13,000, including lathes, power tools, drill bits, sandpaper, saw blades and extension cords. He said furniture, such as desks and cabinetry, was also taken.
On at least one occasion Weigand is accused of having students load some of the stolen items into his personal vehicle during the school day.
Hollenbeck would not say how the thefts went unnoticed for years and referred questions to the school district. A message left for Superintendent Brian Pulvino was not returned.
When officers searched Weigand’s home, they found stolen property from the school district, with no explanation for why it was there, Hollenbeck said. It’s not clear what the motive was, he said, adding that police don’t believe Weigand was selling the stolen goods.
Weigand is a member of the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief from 2017 to 2021. Hollenbeck would not say if police believed the thefts included the department.
1st Assistant Chief Greg Herrmann said Wednesday that Weigand is on leave from the department and declined to comment further.
Fulton police asked anyone with information helpful to their investigation to call Hollenbeck at 315-592-3426.
