FULTON — Derik M. Winn, 33, of Fulton was arrested four times across two dates after vehicle and traffic stops, and was later released due to bail reform laws, the Fulton Police Department announced Tuesday.
Winn was arrested and charged three times on April 3, and was arrested and charged once on March 9. The April 3 arrests spanned within six hours of each other, police said.
The first traffic stop on April 3 was at 3:03 a.m., where Winn was charged with: aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator, a violation; uninspected motor vehicle, a violation; unregistered motor vehicle, a violation; no/inadequate lights, a violation.
Just under two hours later, after being released, he was arrested following another vehicle and traffic stop at 5:54 a.m. He was charged with: aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, an unclassified misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle, a violation; operation a vehicle without insurance, a violation; moving from traffic lane unsafely, a violation; unregistered motor vehicle, a violation; unlicensed operator, a violation; and inadequate muffler, a violation.
At 8:23 a.m. on the same day, Winn was again arrested and charged after a traffic stop. This time, he was charged with: aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator, a violation; unregistered motor vehicle, a violation; uninspected motor vehicle, a violation; and operator a vehicle without insurance, a violation.
Prior, police stated that Winn was arrested and charged on March 9 at 10:38 a.m. "after an officer attempted to perform a vehicle and traffic stop for speeding in a school zone, on the vehicle Winn was driving."
Police said Winn "accelerated his vehicle and refused to stop," eventually leading the police officer in a pursuit in the town of Granby, where Winn lost control of the vehicle, "crashing into a garage."
"Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was reported as stolen," police said.
Winn was charged with: speeding in a school zone, a violation; failure to comply with a lawful order, a violation; unlicensed operator, a violation; aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, an unclassified misdemeanor; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
"On each occasion, Winn was released per New York State bail reform, as his charges did not fir the requirements for bail or arraignment," police said.
