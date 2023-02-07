New Playground at Rotary Park

The playground at Rotary Park, 154 E. 1st St., Oswego, will feature a train theme, along with outdoor musical instruments to allow for interactive play.

 Graphic provided

OSWEGO — A playground planned for Oswego’s youngest is coming to Rotary Park on East First Street.

Members of the Oswego Common Council unanimously approved Monday the use of about $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to install the new playground. The resolutions to approve the disbursement of funds were reviewed at the council’s administrative services committee meeting.

