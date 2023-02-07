OSWEGO — A playground planned for Oswego’s youngest is coming to Rotary Park on East First Street.
Members of the Oswego Common Council unanimously approved Monday the use of about $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to install the new playground. The resolutions to approve the disbursement of funds were reviewed at the council’s administrative services committee meeting.
The $200,000 new playground will be built to serve children 7 years old and younger.
Warren Shaw, the president of Owego Sunrise Rotary and a retired Oswego High School teacher, said the park offers an attraction for the city’s youngest.
“There are a lot of parks in the city, but there really isn’t anything for the real little ones,” Shaw said Monday.
Rotary Park is at 154 E. 1st St. Shaw said he sees the area as a gateway into the city that signals to visitors that “Oswego is a nice place to visit.”
“We are creating a place for people coming into our city to just enjoy a stop there with their families,” he said.
The playground will be purchased from Kompan Inc., a well-known playground builder and installer, in partnership with the Oswego Department of Public Works and the Rotary Club. The playground will feature a train theme, along with outdoor musical instruments to allow for interactive play. The structure, first pitched to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow by the Rotary Club, will be low to the ground to be friendly and safe for kids of all ages, fenced in, and easily accessible.
“An assessment of our local parks and playgrounds identified an area in our current park system that requires attention, as our existing play areas focus on older children, generally 7 years and older, limiting play options for the youngest in our community,” Barlow said in a press release.
“To address this, we’ll partner with Rotary Club to put this vacant lot into great use by building yet another great play structure for Oswego families to enjoy.”
Oswego Deputy Director of Economic Development Tim Stahl said he was excited for the prospect of the playground.
“This should be done at the end of the summer,” he said.
