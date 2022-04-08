Editor’s note: This story was submitted by SUNY Oswego student Mackenzie Shields.
OSWEGO — Harborfest, Oswego’s admission-free music festival, will return in the summer with a weekend of music, attractions, a fireworks display, and other performances.
Planning for the festival is already in motion.
“We have the majority of our music performances scheduled,” said Peter Myles, the festival’s executive director. He added that many vendors have also committed to the event.
Myles said the office is now “talking to potential sponsors.” This includes businesses, families, and members who will provide financial support for the event. He said that because the festival is admission-free, this financial support is crucial to funding the festival.
The 2022 Harborfest will be the first festival since 2019. Myles said that an estimated 75,000 people typically attend the event across four days.
In light of the pandemic, some new challenges have arisen in the planning process.
“Some of our suppliers and some of our vendors are no longer in business, or the prices have just gone up tremendously,” Myles said. “But we’re holding our own. We seem to have replacement vendors for those vendors that are not coming.”
Harborfest will host approximately 25 music performances over the weekend.
The festival hosts concerts on three different stages: Breitbeck Park, Washington Square (East) Park, and Riverwalk West.
In terms of who performs, “We have some regional and we try to always bring a tribute type band or a national act as well,” Myles said.
Breitbeck Park hosts the festival’s main stage, also known as the Lakeview Stage. Myles said that this year, there will be a senior concert at Breitbeck Park on July 29 performed by the Stan Colella Orchestra. Other performers there include Little Queen and Off The Reservation, who Myles said were both returning groups.
“The East Park is our jazz and blues stage, so we have mainly jazz and blues music being played there all weekend,” said Myles. He added that the park also hosts many arts and crafts vendors, and so far approximately between 15 and 20 are signed up to be there.
“Riverwalk West, we use the Veterans stage, (and) those are mainly local or central New York type bands,” Myles said.
The festival also includes several non-musical attractions.
Myles said that the Saturday evening fireworks show “really attracts a large crowd to the city of Oswego.” The fireworks will begin on July 30 at 9:30 p.m.
Additionally, the festival will offer helicopter rides on the West Pier. Rides, for a fee, will be available within specific hours on all four days of the festival.
A children’s parade will also be held on July 29, and will end at Breitbeck Park. This parade will also feature the Catskill Puppet Theater, which will perform afterward in the park.
Other non-musical performances at the event include a performance of “The Fisherman and His Wife” by the REV Theatre Company on Saturday, and Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, a performance with dogs, Myles said.
Though several events and performances are already scheduled, “quite a few updates will be happening,” Myles said. “A lot of people kind of wait until spring to start thinking about summer festivals.”
He said that many performers and attractions that the festival may hire create roadmaps of the places that they will perform, and that “it depends on what they’re doing before or after the festival whether or not we can get them.”
Oswego’s Harborfest is run by a non-for-profit organization called Oswego Harbor Festivals Inc. Myles said it is not run through any government department, though the city does provide support in ways such as allowing Harborfest to use the parks for attractions and concerts and through providing a police presence.
Harborfest will run from July 28-31 in various locations throughout the city of Oswego. More information can be found on the Harborfest website at www.oswegoharborfest.com.
