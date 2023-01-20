Herald Journal Miller

The Herald-Journal newspaper in Syracuse reports in 1993 that the Miller Brewery plant in Fulton will close in 1994.

VOLNEY — The knowledge that a company plans to redevelop the long-underused former Miller Brewery, nearly 30 years after its closure threw 900 people out of work, is a salve for a longtime economic development official.

“That was very exciting,” said Mike Treadwell. “We haven’t had a suitor for that.”

