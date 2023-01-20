VOLNEY — The knowledge that a company plans to redevelop the long-underused former Miller Brewery, nearly 30 years after its closure threw 900 people out of work, is a salve for a longtime economic development official.
“That was very exciting,” said Mike Treadwell. “We haven’t had a suitor for that.”
Treadwell, who served as executive director of Operation Oswego County for four decades before retiring last year, had dealt with the fallout of the Miller closure for most of his career.
In December 1993, Treadwell had been meeting for several months with the plant manager of the sprawling Miller Brewery about the possibility of building a cogeneration power plant at the site.
“So, they were actually talking about investing money and doing something,” he said. “And then came the call that there was going to be an announcement that would impact the facility, but with no details.”
In the past, such news would have been cause for celebration. Over the years, the Miller Brewing Co. had called many news conferences to announce massive expansions to the Volney plant and the hiring of more workers.
But Miller’s Volney plant was one if its oldest and most expensive to operate. The brewing industry had been flat. The company, which experienced huge growth in the 1970s and early 1980s, was losing market share to Anheuser-Busch and had far more brewing capacity than it needed. It had previously undertaken some small layoffs and reorganizations at its plant.
Treadwell thought Miller might be preparing to announce layoffs affecting at most 100 to 200 people. Instead, Miller stunned central New York a week later when it announced it was closing its Volney plant in 1994.
“That was really a flooring event,” Treadwell said.
Economic development officials were left to figure out what to do with the complex, which included more than 1 million square feet of space.
Miller stipulated that the next owner couldn’t use the facility to brew beer, Treadwell said, but it did provide funding to study the feasibility of developing the site for other uses. Economic development officials used those studies to help market the site to companies.
Several companies considered the site, but nothing came to fruition.
In 1998, a group of investors announced that it planned to buy the plant and turn it into the biggest film production facility on the East Coast. That plan failed too.
The plant was reopened in 2008 as a corn-based ethanol plant operated by Northeast Biofuels, but that failed in 2009. Oil giant Sunoco purchased it and began making ethanol in 2010. Sunoco also opened a barley malting facility on the site in 2017 to provide malt to the craft brewing industry. Attis Industries purchased the ethanol plant in 2019, but went out of business and left a long-smoldering silo fire that was recently extinguished. A few companies have continued using small amounts of warehouse space at the site.
In March 2022, TDJ Properties purchased the 67-acre property at 1850 county Route 57 for $5.5 million. The adjacent ethanol plant is a separate property.
TDJ Properties is owned by the Tormey family. Patriarch Michael Tormey owns Emerald Equipment, the largest supplier of screening and crushing equipment in the Northeast. Emerald has a huge facility on Morgan Road in Clay.
The Tormey family acquired the main building at the former brewery and plans to spend roughly $26 million over the next three to five years to renovate the 786,000 square feet of space, which will include replacing most of the roof.
When work is complete, the family plans to lease the space to companies for warehousing or manufacturing, with an eye toward companies supplying the semiconductor industry.
Micron, which announced last year that is will spend $100 billion over two decades to build a mammoth semiconductor plant at a business park in Clay, will be only about 15 miles away.
Austin Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County, said the redevelopment of the former brewery is especially exciting because the large scale of the project and the substantial amount of financing needed made it a challenge to find someone interested in it.
“It’s going to be one of the largest available facilities in all of central New York when it’s done,” he said. “It’s great now that the property is getting the renovation and facelift that it deserves.”
Despite the size of the project, Wheelock said that means it has a lot of flexibility. When it’s finished, the building could easily support multiple tenants or be leased as a single giant space to one company.
And the Tormey family already has a track record of success with a smaller project next door, Wheelock said.
A sister company belong to the family purchased the former can manufacturing building just north of main complex and spent two years renovating 100,000 square feet of space there. Irby, an electrical supplier, is moving in as a tenant.
The redevelopment of the main building makes a lot of sense with Micron planning to build nearby, said Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University.
“I think it’s actually quite clever of the company just because the Micron area is not too far from that location,” he said. “And there will be a need for more manufacturing space and warehousing space.”
A big investment like the one at the former brewery is always a risk, but Micron will act as a force multiplier, which will cause other businesses to relocate to the area. And there is already a shortage of warehouse space in the region, Penfield said.
“I absolutely think it’s a smart move by the company to buy it,” he said. “I do believe that they’ll be able to lease a lot of that space.”
