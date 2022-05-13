OSWEGO — Local leaders had the chance to speak with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Pinion during a stop in the Oswego Thursday morning.
Pinion, 38, spoke with local leaders about his plans to solve crime in New York.
His life experiences and business ventures have led him to the basis of what his campaign represents today for the life of the average American, and of course, extending specifically to New York residents. It’s to re-establish a political system that he expressed doesn’t currently have the general population in mind, Pinion told The Palladium-Times.
A staunch supporter of the “99 percent,” he sees a great need for a turning point in the general handling of those living in poverty, suffering from a lack of education and most importantly, those he feels are mishandled by today’s government and justice system.
He’s also the first Black man to be nominated by a major party for the United States Senate, something he said he isn’t taking lightly.
“I am sympathetic to any person who looks at a problem in society and wants to fix it. We had problems with society where we felt as if the justice system was not serving all people,” Pinion said.
The GOP candidate isn’t shying away from his goal to dethrone Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has served in the Senate since 1999. Schumer has worn many hats in American politics, spanning his service to almost 50 years. Pinion said he feels it’s time for better representation.
“Chuck Schumer knows what has worked for him. But what has worked for politicians to hold on to power has led America to this untenable place that we’re in today,” Pinion said. “And I think that it’s time for us to choose civility.”
But it will take the power of the voter to effectively get it to where Pinion believes it should be.
“The thesis for our campaign has effectively been, if you’re unhappy with the world as it is today, you cannot continue to vote for the architects who built it,” Pinion said. “We believe that we can have a new brand of politics that focuses on the things that unite us, focuses on the things that we all know are not being done properly in our day to day existence.”
Pinion hails from Yonkers, where he was raised by his mother and grandmother. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, a private and independent college preparatory school in the Bronx. Pinion is a Colgate University alumnus.
His upbringing was anything but easy, he noted, but despite the odds, Pinion went on to become the director of youth development at Morris Height Health Center and had a hand in bridging the gap to provide funding for children in the Bronx community to improve accessibility to college. Pinon also became a political commentator, most recently becoming the host of his own show “Saturday Agenda” on Newsmax.
In Yonkers, Pinion said the average school building is 75 years old. The Bronx also lies in one of the poorest congressional districts in the country. Pinion said 60% of the children in public schools aren’t reading at a proficient level.
Its failing education systems reflect a lack of attention from top officials, and for Pinion, a lack of action, which has resulted in a higher crime rate with little to do about it. But at the hands of the decisions being made, he expressed it isn’t focusing on the 12 million children across the country living in poverty. That rate hits on the doorsteps of New Yorkers.
“The report came out (Wednesday), that Syracuse has the highest concentration of child poverty in the nation,” Pinion said. “That is consistent with the child poverty and just general poverty we see all across New York state.”
Census data shows almost 50% of children in Syracuse are living in poverty. That puts the city above Rochester and Detroit, Michigan.
“I think there is a three-strand cord of despair that is played in America,” Pinion said. “We know for a fact that we have an educational deficit that leads to compound despair, as it relates to poverty, which leads to the entrenched nature and increase in criminality we see all across this country.”
But Pinion said the problems begin in bigger areas. He pointed toward a reimagining of industries that have come under affliction by recent government dealings, such as overseas manufacturing and a supply chain fueled by funds going to other countries Pinion said don’t like the United States. By this theory, Pinion points toward education with a greater emphasis, as a solution.
“I think we need to have school choice for every single child and American that wants it,” Pinion said. “We’re spending close to $28,000 per child, and not getting the results that amount of spending should generate.”
“If you look around New York and look around the country, 70 percent of the children in Baltimore high schools read at the elementary school level. That’s child abuse, anyway you slice it,” Pinion said.
Echoing the words of former President Bill Clinton, Pinion said, “There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be fixed by what’s right with America.” Those are words he believes. With the problems the country is facing, Pinion called on lawmakers alike to take responsibility to fix those wrongs.
“We’re going to make changes to address them. Chuck Schumer has done none of that. He has stayed quiet,” Pinion said. “He has done nothing to help ameliorate these issues and these concerns.”
Pinion’s grandmother had reached the milestone age of 100 years old, but passed in a nursing home alone. He cited COVID restrictions that he said made very little sense as the reason his grandmother took her last and final breath alone.
“The senator has done nothing to make sure that we do not pass laws that strip humanity out of our existence. He has done nothing,” Pinion said.
The GOP candidate said a lot of the change we want to see requires people to make different choices and not choosing candidates who double down on division to hold on to power.
“It’s a small decision we make every single day with our actions, with our words and with our deeds,” Pinion said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.