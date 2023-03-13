PHOENIX — Sheila Dion started one of her not-for-profit organizations after the tragic death of 11-year-old Erin Maxwell in 2008.
The tragedy inspired Dion to help form Erin’s Angels
Dion’s efforts were officially recognized by the Phoenix Central School District last week. Dion, 51, was presented with the “Making a Difference Award,” which the PCSD established in 2020.
“Sheila is the definition of humanity and what can happen when people pursue kindness and selflessness and make that their life mission,” said John C. Birdlebough High School teacher Lisa Spereno, who nominated Dion for the award. “She will continue to make a difference and have a positive impact on this community for decades to come.”
The PCSD Board of Education presented Dion with the award, citing her unwavering support for the district, its students and staff. She spearheaded the Erin’s Angels program, which provides food every week to nearly 125 students who face food insecurity. In addition to taking on that monumental effort, Dion also empowers other women with her “Oswego Women Lead” organization.
“On behalf of the entire board of education, I can say that this is a very well-deserved award,” said Chris Byrne, PCSD superintendent. “Thank you so much for all that you have done for our students, our school and our community.”
Dion sent her three sons through the PCSD with the youngest graduating in 2022. She remains tied to the district through her work with Erin’s Angels, which runs a food pantry at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School, on Elm Street in Phoenix.
Maxwell was routinely starved and kept in deplorable conditions in the family home. Her stepbrother was convicted of manslaughter and her parents were convicted of multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Before her untimely death, Maxwell looked for food wherever she could get it.
“She was found digging through the trash looking for food,” said Dion, “Her family was not providing proper nutrition.”
Information on the Erin’s Angels website shows Maxwell’s food insecurity issues are hardly uncommon in Oswego County.
About 53.4% of students in the Oswego county public school system receive free or reduced-price lunch during the school year, according to the website. Many of these students rely on these meals as their main meals throughout the week.
When some of these students go home for the weekend, their meals are very uncertain.
Over extended breaks, like spring break, which can last 10 days or more, the amount of food and number of meals is severely affected.
Dion said she named the organization “Erin’s Angels of CNY” so she wouldn’t be tied down to one specific district or county.
“We just ran a successful backpack program in Baldwinsville,” said Dion, “and we have another coming up at West Genny.”
In Dion’s professional life, she runs a marketing business called “Small Town Girl Marketing” out of her home on Gaskin Road outside of the village of Baldwinsville, in the Phoenix school district.
While working as her own boss, she noticed another unmet need in Oswego County and started Oswego Women Lead.
“I started Oswego Women Lead because I noticed there weren’t a lot of networking opportunities in Oswego County,” said Dion. “There were more in the Syracuse area, but not in our county.
“I wanted to create something where we could get together, network with each other to help share resources,” Dion said, “because I believe connections create a stronger community.”
Oswego Women Lead meets twice a year, in the spring and fall. The next meeting will be on April 24 at Duskee’s Bar and Grill, on Bridge Street in Phoenix.
“Each time we meet, we take in-person donations for a small local nonprofit,” Dion said.
At the meeting in April, the group will be collecting donations for Gertie’s Small Dog Rescue.
Dion said she was happy to receive the award because it helps people focus on the not-for-profits and keep their names on everyone’s minds.
“For me it means more awareness of the work we’re doing,” Dion said, “and more awareness means more people will realize the desperate need for food in the county.”
