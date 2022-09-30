Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 12th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Born into a wealthy Virginia family, Philip Nelson Meade grew to adulthood in a society firmly entrenched in the belief that slavery was the “white man’s burden.” He fought in the Confederate Army to maintain that way of life. Yet by the time of his death, he had become a fiercely patriotic citizen of the United States of America.
Philip Nelson Meade, Jr. was born on Oct. 31, 1844, in Clarke County, Virginia, a son of Philip Nelson Meade and Frances “Fannie” Burwell. His grandfather, William Meade, was the third Episcopalian bishop of Virginia.
Young Meade attended the Episcopal High School in Alexandria before entering the University of Virginia. His education was interrupted by the outbreak of the Civil War. It is unknown whether he enlisted or was drafted, but on Oct. 29, 1863, he enrolled in Kirkpatrick’s Company of the 31st “Amherst” Light Artillery with the rank of sergeant major. This outfit was involved in many of the bloody conflicts of 1864, notably Wilderness, Cold Harbor, and the siege of Petersburg.
Meade’s military career ended in early 1865. On March 4, General George Custer’s cavalry and infantry engaged Jubal Early’s forces, including the Amherst Light Artillery, at Waynesboro, Virginia. After breeching the Confederate defensive works and forcing Early to flee, Custer completely overwhelmed the Rebels. Among the prisoners taken that day was Philip N. Meade. He swore allegiance to the United States on April 25, 1865, and was paroled. Upon returning to civilian life he studied law and was admitted to the Bar.
Ordained a deacon in 1869, he entered Virginia Theological Seminary in 1870. He was ordained an Episcopalian priest on June 23, 1871. From that time until his death he served as priest and missionary worker in various parts of the country, such as St. Louis, Missouri, Atchison, Kansas, and Baltimore, Maryland. His last posting before moving to Oswego was at Emmanuel Church in Cumberland, Maryland.
Rev. Meade married Sarah Jane Rannells Daggett, a native of Mason County, Kentucky, on Oct. 28, 1871, in Webster Groves, St. Louis, Missouri. They were the parents of seven children, one of whom, Charles Henry, was once the city editor of the Oswego Daily Times.
In May 1889, Rev. Meade was called to be the rector of Christ Church in Oswego. The Meades quickly settled into Oswego’s civic and social life. Meade was noted for his oratorical skills and over the years he was asked to preach in many places in and outside of the city. He formed a men’s study group at Christ Church. He was a frequent speaker at the mission run by Ned Lee. Invited to preach before the Sons of Temperance, he “delivered a forcible presentation of facts and principles relating to temperance work, and could not fail to make a deep impression.” During a political season in 1896 he took the opportunity to speak on “The Use of Holy Scripture in a Political Campaign.” As reported in the Oswego Daily Times, Meade spoke to an audience at the local YMCA in December 1890: “It was a fine discourse on the duty of Christians in observing the day and the manner in which it should be observed.” The reporter continued, “The address was about half an hour in duration and was listened to with marked attention.”
A minister who had served in the Confederate Army was something of a curiosity in Oswego and Meade frequently found himself asked to speak on the war from the southern perspective. In 1890, he helped the members of the First Presbyterian Church to raise funds for its Temperance Sabbath School by speaking about his experiences as a Confederate soldier. A speech delivered for the Scriba People’s Lecture Course in 1894 focused on “Reminiscences of Southern Life.” He spoke on “Religion and Patriotism” before the Patriotic Order of the Sons of America in December 1893, calling patriotism “an instinct.”
“Man is a social being and his social instinct gives him the desire for government.” He delivered an address for the congregation of Trinity Methodist Church in November 1894 entitled “Army Life from a Confederate Standpoint.” Even the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization he was barred from joining, was interested in his views. In April 1899, when J. D. O’Brian Post No. 65 held its annual celebration of Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Rev. Meade was the featured speaker delivering “one of the most eloquent and patriotic addresses ever heard in G. A. R. Hall.”
Despite numerous speaking engagements and the usual “marrying and burying” of congregants, Rev. Meade found time for personal activities. Where he was raised a Master Mason is unknown but since he held membership in Antioch Commandery No. 6, KT, located in Cumberland, Maryland, he may have been raised there. He affiliated with Frontier City Lodge No. 422 F & AM and became actively involved. When Frontier City Lodge celebrated its 36th anniversary in 1893, he spoke on the “moral influences of Freemasonry.” He affiliated with Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, KT on July 11, 1892. Meade invited the Knights Templar to attend a Good Friday service in April 1893 and delivered “an excellent talk on the Knightly Graces.”
Meade had joined Cumberland Lodge BPOE in Baltimore, Maryland, and transferred his membership to Oswego Lodge No. 271. They too made good use of his speaking skills. When the lodge held its annual observance of George Washington’s birthday in February 1896, Meade’s address “was the most eloquent, forceful and impressive utterance ever delivered on a like occasion in this city. It bristled with patriotism, without jingoism, and arousing those present to a high pitch of enthusiasm.”
He was a charter member of the Oswego County Historical Society. He was also a member of the Fortnightly Club for which he delivered “The Era of Reconstruction in the South” and “Old Virginia.” He was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew whom he exhorted to “acquit yourselves like men” by taking up “church work instead of leaving it to the other sex.” He supported the efforts of the Orphan Asylum. In 1898, the Oswego Normal School engaged him to teach Greek.
In May 1899, Rev. Meade celebrated his 10th anniversary as Christ Church’s rector. A reporter for the Oswego Daily Palladium noted: “The people of this city have come to look upon Mr. Meade, not as the simple pastor of a church, but as a minister of Christ who practices what he preaches and who belongs to the whole community — a good Samaritan who ministers to all alike, in want and suffering, regardless of creed or sect. Faithful to the commands of the Master, and of tireless industry, he broke down the barriers that divided churches and creeds and parishes and neighborhoods and the rich and the poor. Wherever there has been sickness or worry, death or distress, thither has this good minister gone, in his modest way, with words of comfort and helpfulness.”
That “tireless industry” would soon end. In the fall of 1899, the Meades traveled to Virginia for a vacation. Rev. Meade was ill and hoped the trip would allow him to recover his health. While in Virginia, a group from his brother’s church at Louisa Courthouse requested he preach to them. Despite protestations from his wife, Meade is reported to have said, “Oh let me go and preach to them. They want me and I may not have another opportunity.” It proved to be his final sermon.
After traveling to Baltimore to visit friends, Rev. Meade, already seriously ill, contracted typhoid fever. He died on Nov. 9, 1899.
His death was widely reported and in Oswego there was general sadness and mourning at the loss of such a beloved man. Local newspapers detailed the arrangements for his burial service. The Normal School closed for the day so students and faculty could attend the funeral. Organizations ranging from the Elks to the wardens and vestrymen of the Church of the Evangelists to the Brotherhood of St. Andrew issued Resolutions. One of the most touching pieces came from O’Brian Post No. 65 GAR: “Post O’Brian No. 65 learns with sorrow of the death and taking from the active ranks of this life the Rev. Philip Nelson Meade, and desires to express the deep sorrow we, as a post, feel at the loss from our midst of an earnest, faithful teacher of the Gospel of Love and peace, and one whose life was a living example of a man of God. Like a good soldier of the cross he was always following in the footsteps of his Divine Lord and Master, who went about doing good. While he was truly loyal to his own church he ministered to all wherever and whenever needed so that it may be truly said of him, as his battle of life is ended, that he has fought a good fight and has finished his course and that there is laid up for him a crown and rejoicing.”
Rev. Meade is buried in Riverside Cemetery with his wife Sarah who died in 1910. On his monument are inscribed the words, “Lord, Here am I.” Taken from a sermon he was preparing for the ordination ceremonies of his alma mater, Virginia Theological Seminary, they perfectly summarize a life dedicated to the service of God and humankind, regardless of social standing or religious persuasion.
