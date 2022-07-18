FULTON — Multiple paving projects have started in Fulton on state Route 481 and in each of the six wards throughout the city.
The Route 481 paving project spans from the Cayuga Community College area down to the Oneida Street Bridge, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Michaels said that before the paving can begin, work has to be done on manholes and catch basins, which is currently underway.
“A lot of times when we think of paving we think just blacktop and stripes and that’s it, but there’s other work if we do it right and start to really dig down and start dealing with some of the problems that are causing the roads to be so disruptive and difficult to drive,” Michaels said.
A paving master plan is anticipated to finish by the end of July or sometime in August, which will be created by an engineering firm, according to Michaels. The plan will include the drainage, sidewalk and curbing work that needs to be done as well as any streetscape work.
Once the master plan and engineering work plans are completed, the Route 481 paving project will be put out to bid. Michaels said that the amount of Route 481 that is completed this year is dependent on the cost of the project.
“We don’t know how far it’ll take us in 2022,” Michaels said. “With the prices of all of the material and the supplies, the overall cost to do the project is the highest we’ve seen it in our lifetime. So unfortunately, that’s impeding on our ability to do as much as we’d like to do, but we’ll put it out to bid.”
Michaels said that as much of Route 481 will be repaved in 2022 as possible, and that the remainder will be completed in the spring or summer of 2023. Bids for the paving project are expected to be in by September with paving to follow.
The paving project in the wards of the city includes multiple streets in each ward.
“We had the choice of either putting all the money into (Route) 481 or getting some of the side streets and neighborhood streets done, and for me it’s important that we’re investing in our main thoroughfare as well as in each community in some of the most problematic areas,” Michaels said.
Michaels said that six miles of paving was completed last year, and that the city is on track to do six to eight miles of paving this year. ADA compliance work was done on curbs last year as well, and 22 ADA-compliant concrete curb ramps with detectable warnings will be installed this year. Five of the curb ramps will be installed in the first ward, five in the second ward, nine in the fifth ward and three in the sixth ward.
Fulton Department of Public Works Commissioner Charles J. Smith said that while there is not currently a set schedule for the timing of the paving projects, the paving within the wards is expected to be done by the first week of August.
Michaels said that infrastructure is a major focus of the city and that they want to ensure that the paving projects are done correctly and address all of the issues.
“We’ve got to do a full comprehensive plan,” Michaels said. “That’s why we’re doing a full review by an engineering firm so that we can get their expertise weighing in on how to do this and do it right. I appreciate all of the community’s patience and understanding and this has been many, many years in the making on a (Route) 481 project and I refuse to do the job just to get it done. We’re going to do it and do it right so that it’s long lasting and it ultimately corrects all of the issues and addresses all of the issues that are causing some of the problems along (Route) 481.”
The paving projects in the wards are as follows:
First Ward: Marion Street, from Sylvan Street to the cul-de-sac; West Fourth Street from Hannibal Street to Gansevoort Street; and on West Third Street, from Phillips Street to Kellogg Street.
Second Ward: West First Street to Chestnut Street; Pine Street from West First Street to West Third Street; and West Fourth Street from West Broadway to Chestnut Street.
Third Ward: North Pollard Drive from West First Street to Morin Drive and from Edgewater Drive to Riverview Drive; and on South Pollard Drive from Morin Drive to Riverview Drive
Fourth Ward: 12th Street from Emery Street to East Broadway; and South Seventh Street, from State Street to Division Street.
Fifth Ward: South Sixth Street, from Buffalo Street to Academy Street; South Fourth Street, from Utica Street to Rochester Street; Rochester Street, from state Route 481 to South Third Street and from South First Street to state Route 481.
Sixth Ward: Oneida Street, from state Route 481 to North Fourth Street; White Avenue, Clark Street loop; North Eighth Street, from Seward Street to Manhattan Street; South 10th Street, from Cayuga Street to Utica Street; and Seneca Street, from North Fifth Street to North Sixth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.