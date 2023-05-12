OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Friday announced the city of Oswego has negotiated with Verizon for the installation of several 5G “small cells'” and “distributed antenna systems” throughout the city, thereby improving cell coverage for all residents, businesses and visitors.

The master license agreement grants Verizon a nonexclusive license to access, use and occupy the city's rights of way to install small cell facilities throughout the city.  The small cell facilities will bring 5G capability to a wide range of mobile device users.

