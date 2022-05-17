FULTON — Principal of G. Ray Bodley High School Donna Parkhurst is retiring after 21 years with the Fulton City School District.
Parkhurst started out in the school district as principal of Volney Elementary School. She spent nearly six years there, and then moved on to be principal of Fulton Junior High School for about five years. She has been principal of the high school for 10 1/2 years.
Prior to her work with the Fulton City School District, Parkhurst was an elementary teacher for 10 years with the Central Square Central School District. Becoming a principal was not her initial goal, until she was inspired by others around her.
“It wasn’t a goal of mine when I was teaching, but as I was teaching, I just started to take on leadership roles,” Parkhurst said. “When I started taking courses in the field there were practicing administrators that inspired me, and so I just thought that maybe it would be a fit for me.”
During her decades as principal, Parkhurst has learned many lessons, including the importance of patience and listening to all viewpoints. She has especially enjoyed witnessing the growth of students as they move up in the school district.
“The most rewarding part is to see the students begin here in our high school as students and graduate as young adults,” Parkhurst said. “Standing at that podium at graduation has been the best part of my career.”
Parkhurst said that after spending 32 years in education, retirement will be bittersweet.
“It will be a very different feeling for me,” Parkhurst said. “I truly have devoted all of my energy and my life, really, to education. I’m sure I’ll continue to contribute in other ways, but it is definitely time for me to hand off the baton to somebody new.”
Nathan Murray will be the new principal starting July 1. Murray is currently the assistant principal of the high school and has served in various roles during his career at the school district.
Parkhurst feels confident about the future of the high school.
Parkhurst is looking forward to spending time with her family during retirement. Her last day with the school district is Sept. 2, and she will be working and planning with Murray over the summer.
“I am definitely leaving it in good hands,” Parkhurst said. “Mr. Murray has been a part of our high school for many years. Our staff has worked very hard these past 10 years to make our high school what it is today, and not only am I very proud of that, but our entire staff is proud of the direction that our high school has come these past 10 plus years, so I’m feeling good about stepping away.”
