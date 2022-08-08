Two yellow labs were barely able to walk, nor could they ear or drink, officials said. The yellow labs were surrendered by the owner to the SPCA and taken to the emergency veterinary hospital in East Syracuse for treatment.
PARISH — New York State Police have arrested a Parish couple on counts of animal cruelty, officials announced Monday.
Christina M. LaValley, and John Paul D. Barton, 42, both of Parish, were arrested Sunday by state police on four counts of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.
Troopers conducted an investigation into several dogs at the residence, 1660 county Route 26 in Parish, had porcupine quills in the face/nose/neck and body. During an interview, Barton told troopers he did not have money to take the dogs to a veterinarian, “so he was going to shoot them.”
Hospital staff determined the dogs’ porcupine quill wounds were chronic, and both dogs showed signs of emaciation and hyponatremia/hypochloremia, troopers said.
Both LaValley and Barton were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Parish Town Court on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego County SPCA and the town of Parish Dog Control Officer.
