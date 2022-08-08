Parish yellow labs

Two yellow labs were barely able to walk, nor could they ear or drink, officials said. The yellow labs were surrendered by the owner to the SPCA and taken to the emergency veterinary hospital in East Syracuse for treatment.

 Photos provided

PARISH — New York State Police have arrested a Parish couple on counts of animal cruelty, officials announced Monday.

Christina M. LaValley, and John Paul D. Barton, 42, both of Parish, were arrested Sunday by state police on four counts of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.

