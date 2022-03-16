EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect changes of dates and times from the Oswego County Sheriff's office.
PALERMO — Two parents of a physically disabled 17-year-old child who died in May 2021 have been arrested and charged in their son’s death, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
The child’s mother, Lisa Waldron, and stepfather, Anthony Waldron, were arrested today (March 16) and charged with alleged second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person after deputies discovered the child, who had cerebral palsy, unresponsive in his home on May 9, 2021, according to the press release.
The child was transported to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead soon after, the press release stated.
Officials said the child was found to be severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body in the post-mortem examination.
An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office that included interviews with the child’s teachers, doctors, parents and physical and occupational therapists, according to the release.
Past records were obtained from medical institutions, schools and other agencies involved in the child’s care. A medical examiner’s report was finalized in February that named the manner of death as homicide caused in part by infection and malnutrition, according to the release.
Lisa and Anthony Waldron are due to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
