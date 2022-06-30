OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is strapping up its red, white and blue for an Independence Day extravaganza.
Residents can enjoy a plethora of activities and fun on Sunday, July 3, for Oswego’s annual Independence Day Parade and Block Party.
Festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. with a parade, which will begin at Oswego High School and end at Fort Ontario. The parade route goes from Liberty Street to Bridge Street and to East Seventh Street before dispersing at the fort.
Spectators can expect to hear music from the Oswego High School Buccaneers Marching Band, Hit Men Brass Band, Ogdensburg Free Academy Marchin’ Blue Devils, and Downbeat Percussion in the parade.
Familiar faces are also part of the parade lineup such as New York State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski), Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, the Oswego Police Department and other first responders, CNY Submarine Veterans and multiple local businesses and organizations.
Parade floats will be a centerpiece of the event as well. Residents and groups were allowed to enter into the parade with their floats up until a June 3 deadline. A contest will be underway for the best overall, most creative and most patriotic floats. Winners can receive a cash prize of up to $750. Floats must fit the Independence Day theme.
A prize of up to $250 will also be given for Best Youth Group Performance and Best Non-Youth Group Performance.
Activities will continue at a block party in downtown Oswego on West First Street at 5 p.m. There will be free activities for kids and adults to enjoy like bungees, fire dancers, bike stunts, animals and more. Food and craft vendors will also be present.
The celebration will wrap up at the end of the day with fireworks on the harbor at 9:45 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the pedestrian bridge.
Road closures will involve Buc Boulevard, Liberty Street, State Route 104 (Bridge Street), East Seventh and East Schuyler from Fourth to Seventh streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.