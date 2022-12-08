OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators, Board of Education members, district staff and an appointed member of the community may determine the fee structure for the usage of school facilities after hours.

District leaders agreed on the creation of a subcommittee Tuesday to determine the fees charged by Oswego City School District (OCSD) to community organizations seeking to use school facilities for activities such as athletics and arts and culture programs. Board of Education members and administrators said they wanted to send a clear message to the community: for the district, a fee schedule is not about making money.

