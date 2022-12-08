OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators, Board of Education members, district staff and an appointed member of the community may determine the fee structure for the usage of school facilities after hours.
District leaders agreed on the creation of a subcommittee Tuesday to determine the fees charged by Oswego City School District (OCSD) to community organizations seeking to use school facilities for activities such as athletics and arts and culture programs. Board of Education members and administrators said they wanted to send a clear message to the community: for the district, a fee schedule is not about making money.
A need for a structured fee schedule has been the subject of discussion for district stakeholders, including a variety of athletics teams that want to use OCSD facilities to practice. Neelesh Shah, a resident of Oswego affiliated with the Oswego Laker Swim Club, complained in October about what he described as the district hesitating to let clubs use their facilities.
“The team hasn’t been able to be in the water for seven weeks, apparently locked out of the high school pool by this district while it figures out its new facility fee structure,” he said in a letter to the editor of The Palladium-Times. “In the last three weeks, I have also seen a flurry of emails as two retired OCSD music teachers frantically looked for rehearsal space for the 60-plus-member youth orchestra members after being told their agreement to use space for free at the middle school was being revoked. These are just two examples of the impact that the new facility fee structure is having on organizations that, in the past, have been able to use our taxpayer-funded facilities at no cost.”
Since then, other groups have come forth and addressed the issue with Board members.
“We have heard from groups that this was a departure from the past and that the fees were prohibitive,” said Board of Education President Lisa Glidden. “Since then, we have met with our lawyers to make sure we know the things we are legally allowed to do.”
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said the district’s legal team explained that a fee schedule is required.
“In every case there are staff needed to open, set up and clean up rooms or spaces,” he said. “There is a cost to it. We take our people off of something and move them onto that role.”
That tends to cause the district to spend money on staff overtime, Calvin added.
“We are not trying to harm people. We want the community to come in and partner and be in our schools,” he said. “We want to make sure we can cover the cost of the activities that are happening.”
Calvin gave some examples of the services the district often pays for, such as plowing, cleaning and opening and closing the facilities.
“This is not about making money for the district,” he said.
The district’s legal team called OCSD’s current schedule “too cumbersome,” said Nancy Squairs, executive director of business and finance. She noted the district would look at fee schedules for districts like East Syracuse-Minoa as a model.
The district will continue to work on forming the subcommittee and assess recommendations on a new fee schedule.
