OSWEGO COUNTY — County lawmakers have moved a step closer to handing out raises to themselves and the sheriff for the coming year.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee approved the salary increases at its regular meeting Monday. The resolution still needs to be passed by the full legislature at its December meeting.
The committee amended Local Law Number 3 of 2021, which was passed in December 2021 and set salaries for the county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and legislators through 2025.
Under the original law, legislators’ salaries – which increased 3 percent last year to $14,311 – were to remain unchanged through 2025. Instead, legislators would now receive a 6 percent raise next year, to $15,170, with no increases through 2025.
The salaries of the chair of the legislature, majority leader and minority leader – which were previously established as part of the annual county budget – would be set through 2025. The chair would receive $33,371, a 4.8 percent raise, while the majority and minority leaders would each get $18,202, a 5.9 percent raise.
The salaries of the clerk ($91,809), the treasurer ($91,809) and the sheriff ($101,834) would have increased by 2.9 percent each year.
Instead, Sheriff Don Hilton’s salary will jump 12.8 percent next year to $114,889. He would then receive increases of 2.9 percent a year, reaching a salary of $121,885. The 2.9 percent annual salary increases for Clerk Terry Wilbur and Treasurer Kevin Gardner will remain unchanged.
The move to raise salaries, particularly those of county lawmakers, drew condemnation from Legislature Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton.
“It’s appalling,” he said Monday. “These guys will find every reason under the sun to not pay equal pay to the rank and file out there doing the work, but they won’t blink an eye to vote to give themselves a raise.”
Castiglia plans to vote against the measure when it comes before the full legislature and said it was especially galling because it would mark the seventh year in a row that legislators have voted themselves raises.
“I’m not sure who else could raise it or lower it except us,” said Legislator David Holst, R-Williamstown, who chairs the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee.
There were years in the past that legislators elected not to give themselves a raise, Holst said. He doesn’t see an issue with legislators receiving a modest increase this year because the county’s finances are stable and the proposed budget lowers property taxes.
He said the bump in the sheriff’s salary was necessary to ensure his deputies are not earning a higher salary.
Voting oneself a raise creates an impossible conflict of interest, Castiglia said. Elected officials may well deserve increased compensation, but they shouldn’t get salary increases without a public referendum, he said, calling normal public hearings insufficient. He favors voter referendums to decide pay increases for elected officials.
If the legislature votes to again raise their salaries, Castiglia said he is strongly considering donating his raise to charity, something he says he did seven years ago.
“I think it’s a privilege and an honor to represent people,” he said. “No one twisted your arm; you chose to do this.”
Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, and Majority Leader Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, did not return phone messages by press time. Hilton did not respond to an email.
In other news, the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee tabled a resolution allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The latest round of funding includes 13 projects totaling more than $1.4 million. The resolution was tabled to give other committees with jurisdiction time to consider the recommendations.
Also Monday, the Public Safety Committee approved $20,000 to cover overtime costs at the county 911 center for the rest of the year. The 911 center currently has eight full-time and one part-time position open.
