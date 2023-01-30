Independence Trail

Independence Trail, on Lake Ontario in Scriba, was chosen as the best location for the county’s first 18-hole disc golf course in part because of the existing trail system there. open as soon as this summer.

SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts.

The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.

Recommended for you