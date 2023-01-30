Independence Trail, on Lake Ontario in Scriba, was chosen as the best location for the county’s first 18-hole disc golf course in part because of the existing trail system there. open as soon as this summer.
SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
Independence Trail, off county Route 1A in Scriba and adjacent to the Sithe Energies Station, includes a trail system with benches and an overlook on Lake Ontario. The project would entail building an 18-hole disc golf course throughout the Independence Trail system.
Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, said this would be the first disc golf course in Oswego County.
“I remember years ago there was talk of doing something like this at Camp Hollis, but it never really got off the ground,” he said.
Chetney said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth bureau was approached by disc golf enthusiasts who talked about the positive impacts of the fast-growing sport, which had the advantage of being able to be played while maintaining social distancing.
Zach Grulich, the coordinator of Recreation & Youth Development, said the youth bureau received considerable interest in creating a disc golf course from people who pointed out that the nearest course is in Onondaga County.
“It’s an opportunity because there’s nothing like that in Oswego County,” he said. “So, it’s just another opportunity to bring recreation to our county and get people outside.”
It also offered the possibility of enhancing the county’s summer youth activities, Grulich said.
The Independence Trail in Scriba proved to be an ideal place to build a disc golf course because it already has much of the needed trail system, Chetney said.
“We basically looked at different areas throughout the county where something like this could be done,” he said. “We thought it would be a nice location to do it.”
The $20,000 cost of the project would include having the course designed as well as equipment and installation. Chetney said that unlike traditional golf course, which requires significant upkeep, the disc golf course would not need a high level of maintenance once it is installed.
Grulich said that barring any delays, the disc golf course could be ready for use in the summer.
In 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which included $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. The money can’t be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the funding.
In 2021, Oswego County created the temporary Office of Strategic Initiatives to administer and disperse its $23 million share of the funding.
The county legislature’s Finance & Personnel Committee still has to approve the project and then the full legislature would need to approve the funding.
