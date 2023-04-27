FULTON — After months of meetings and surveys given to more than 1,200 community members and students, the list of new nicknames for the Fulton City School District’s sports teams has been narrowed to three: Eagles, Dragons and Wolf Pack.
The survey asked people to propose new mascots to the committee, following these criteria:
New icons must
• Represent the entire student body
• Acknowledge and honor local history and school traditions
• Promote school pride
• Respect the entire community and reflect FCSD values/standards
• Translate to identifiable branding and align with school colors
• Be unique to FCSD, but not be obscure
Eagle was the most suggested new mascot. The committee members said they believe this logo adheres to the criteria and appeals to local wildlife, as eagles have been nesting in the Fulton area again, after many years’ absence. Though Eagles is a popular name (over 50 districts in New York state use them as their logo), no schools in the immediate area use them as a logo.
Dragons was one of the most popular suggested new names. The committee said it felt it adhered to the logo criteria while also providing an “impressive and intimidating” mascot that students could be proud of. Dragons also offer the easiest means to maintain the school colors of red and green. No school districts in the area use a dragon for a mascot, though SUNY Cortland does.
Wolves were also one of the most suggested names. The committee said it felt that using “Wolf Pack” instead of just Wolves emphasized the importance of community, camaraderie and unity. There are a few schools in the area using Wolves including Union Springs in Cayuga County, but none that use Wolf Pack.
The FCSD Logo Stakeholder Advisory Committee presented its findings to the FCSD board of education Wednesday night.
The committee, which has more than 20 members, has met six times since January.
“We understood this is a very emotional process for community members and students, so we always took that into consideration,” said Sarah Fay, a panel member who addressed the board.
The committee was assembled in January and is made of students, FCSD administration and faculty members, and community members.
The committee has been analyzing data sent in from over 1,200 responses from community members and students in the Fulton district.
Alex Richmond, a public relations specialist for CiTi BOCES, explained the survey started out with more open-ended questions like “what should be prioritized with the new design?” before narrowing down to specific questions like suggesting a new mascot.
The largest portion of survey respondents said local history should be a high priority, but when asked about what mascot should represent the district, few options could be considered historical.
“We had a lot of people gravitating toward animals, fictional creatures as well,” said Richmond. “Local animals, and general animals were very popular.”
The survey then asked if Fulton should rethink its color scheme away from the primary red and secondary green, the most responses were in the “depends” category, opting to see what kind of logo is picked before the color change is addressed.
The committee surveyed the students and community separately so their responses varied by group.
Though “depends” on the logo selection was the largest vote getter, the students were more open to a change of colors than the community, with the community opting to keep the colors the same by more than 90 votes over depends, and more than 150 more than yes.
All the surveyed groups said that they would like to keep the Raider nickname — with new imagery to replace the former Native American theme — if the state allowed it
The community supported this idea by a near 4 to 1 margin, with a 389-99 vote, junior high students more than 2 to 1 with a total of 146 for yes and 61 for no and elementary students with 50 more “yes” votes than “no” votes at 148-97 total. This question was added after many high school students had already taken the survey, but of the 91 high school students who answered the question, 68 voted yes.
Survey respondents could nominate any mascot, and 26 names received at least five votes, including Spartans, Guardians, Patriots and Ravens. There were more than a few alliterative options suggested that received at least five votes, such as Frogs, Fury, Foxes and Flamingos.
The committee will now send out a second round of surveys to the community for the mascots to be narrowed from three choices to two. The final two choices will be presented to the student body, which will then discuss the options in a series of presentations and debates.
Students will then vote on the final two choices, before it is presented to the board of education for final approval. Brian Pulvino, FCSD superintendent, said he hopes wrap up the process by the first board of education meeting in June.
