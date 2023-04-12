OSWEGO — When the two Democrats in the Oswego County Legislature vote in opposition to a resolution, they can count on being defeated by the chamber’s 23 Republicans.
But last week, a scheduling fluke delivered a rare victory to Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, when three of the seven legislators on the Economic Development and Planning Committee were absent. That means when the legislature meets today to approve a new round of pandemic stimulus money, one name will be notably absent: Harborfest.
During its April 4 meeting, the committee considered several projects for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Four other applicants sailed through with the committee’s approval, but Schadt spoke up when a $60,000 recommendation for Harborfest was discussed.
The committee had a quorum but requires a majority of its seven members to approve resolutions. Schadt voted no, which meant the resolution failed even though the vote was 3-1 in favor of the funding. There followed a few seconds of confusion over what had happened.
Legislator Marc Greco, R-Fulton, who was at the meeting but not a voting member of the committee, was sitting next to Schadt and patted her on the shoulder after the vote.
“There you go,” he said. “Now you’ve got your say.”
Two legislators were on vacation and missed the meeting. Legislator Paul House, R-Hastings, had another county meeting that he said he didn’t know would run late. He arrived about 10 minutes after the vote.
“I was kind of a little upset when I missed that vote,” House said. ”I would have voted yes for that.”
Schadt said she had nothing personally against Harborfest and believes the organizers do a good job of putting on the annual festival.
“I’m not saying I don’t like Harborfest,” she said Wednesday. “I just think those funds could have been used elsewhere in the county; I’m very concerned about our infrastructure.”
She pointed out that the city of Oswego received its own allotment of ARPA funding that it could have spent on Harborfest and argued that festivals should be able to fund their own operations. She said the festival already receives a massive amount of financial support in the form of police, fire and DPW manpower.
“They do a nice job, but again I’ve never seen a side-by-side analysis of what it costs the taxpayers,” she said.
Schadt, who has voted against some other ARPA projects in the past, said she believes the money should be targeted toward job retention and to “durable long-term projects that enhance the county.”
In his five years as a legislator, House, who serves as majority leader, said he has missed a single committee meeting, which happened when he was hospitalized. He expressed frustration that the meeting was poorly attended.
“If you’re paid to do a job, you’re supposed to be there,” he said. “I understand vacations and things like that, but that’s what you get paid for.”
The pandemic forced Harborfest to cancel the festival two years in a row. The pandemic hit Harborfest so hard financially that it was uncertain whether the nonprofit would have enough money to put the festival on last summer.
Its ARPA application for $150,000 was submitted last summer but languished in limbo as the county’s ARPA Taskforce repeatedly held it over and asked for more information. In January, Harbofest’s new director met with county officials and ultimately submitted a new application. It asked for more than $960,000, which was verified as lost revenue.
House said he felt sorry for the city of Oswego and believes Schadt’s constituents should know about her vote and its consequences.
Schadt had a different view of the vote.
“I know they want us (Democrats in the legislature) to not have a voice, but the bottom line is the vote went, it failed in committee and it’s dead,” she said. “And I think everybody is having a hard time accepting that.”
