OSWEGO — When the two Democrats in the Oswego County Legislature vote in opposition to a resolution, they can count on being defeated by the chamber’s 23 Republicans.

But last week, a scheduling fluke delivered a rare victory to Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, when three of the seven legislators on the Economic Development and Planning Committee were absent. That means when the legislature meets today to approve a new round of pandemic stimulus money, one name will be notably absent: Harborfest.

