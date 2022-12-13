OSWEGO — The announcement this week by the Oswego County Health Department that it is discontinuing weekly COVID-19 reporting is another reminder that the pandemic, which claimed more than 1 million lives in the U.S., is largely in the rearview mirror.

But the lingering effects of the pandemic on taxpayers’ pocketbooks will be on display Thursday when the Oswego County Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee calls a special meeting to vote on approving an additional $121,000 to bridge a shortfall in the coroner’s budget for this year.

