OSWEGO — The announcement this week by the Oswego County Health Department that it is discontinuing weekly COVID-19 reporting is another reminder that the pandemic, which claimed more than 1 million lives in the U.S., is largely in the rearview mirror.
But the lingering effects of the pandemic on taxpayers’ pocketbooks will be on display Thursday when the Oswego County Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee calls a special meeting to vote on approving an additional $121,000 to bridge a shortfall in the coroner’s budget for this year.
Two factors have caused the shortfall, said Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes. In Oswego County, the district attorney also serves as county coroner.
Early on in the pandemic, there was significant uncertainty about how much it would affect the county’s tax revenues and budget. So, the county froze certain budget lines to ensure it had enough money. Oakes said $50,000 in the coroner’s budget was frozen.
The number of deaths increased in 2020. Oakes said that was partially due to COVID-19 deaths and individuals who could not get or did not seek necessary medical care. But the number of unattended deaths has also ticked up in recent years because of opioid abuse and an aging baby boomer population, he said.
More deaths in 2020 meant additional expenses related to autopsies and the removal and transport of bodies, which exceeded the coroner’s budget that year by $100,000. Expenses for the last four months of 2020 were paid out of the 2021 budget.
“And it’s basically just kind of a domino effect from 2020 going forward,” Oakes said.
The shortfall in the 2021 budget was covered with money from this year’s budget, which led to another shortfall.
The coroner’s budget doesn’t have enough money to pay invoices that have been received for services rendered by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office and Menter Ambulance for September and October. There also isn’t money to pay anticipated costs for November and December.
The resolution before the Finance and Personnel Committee would transfer $121,000 from the unallocated fund balance to the coroner’s budget to pay the medical examiner’s office $100,000 and Menter Ambulance $21,000.
“What we’re trying to do is pay that off now,” Oakes said. “So that beginning in 2023 the only thing we’re paying are expenses incurred in 2023.”
Setting the coroner’s budget is challenging because of the difficulty in predicting exactly how many unattended deaths there will be in a given year, he said.
Oakes’ office ordered about 100 autopsies last year and is on track to reach a similar number this year. His staff also handles other cases where they investigate but do not order an autopsy.
The coroner’s budget includes about $40,000 for five part-time deputy coroners, but medical fees — including autopsies and transporting bodies — take up most of the budget. This year’s budget included $300,000 for medical fees. Next year’s proposed budget would earmark $350,000.
There aren’t many options for cutting costs, Oakes said. The coroner is required by law to investigate the cause, manner and circumstances of unattended, violent or unusual deaths.
Oswego, Madison and Cayuga counties don’t do the investigations themselves, instead employing the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office to do the actual autopsies and pathology work. Most of the coroner’s job is administrative.
The cost of autopsies has steadily increased. About four years ago, an autopsy — including all the necessary X-rays, imagining and toxicology tests — cost about $1,900. Now it costs $2,900 and will increase to $3,100 next year, Oakes said.
“We’ve looked to see if it would be cheaper to have our own ME’s office,” he said.
Oakes said county officials quickly realized that the cost of building a facility and staffing it would be enormous, especially since there is a severe national shortage of pathologists for death investigations. Onondaga County already struggles to attract qualified death investigators, sometimes bringing in help from out of town.
Although often overlooked by the public, autopsies serve an important function in the criminal justice system. Mistakes by medical examiners can help send innocent people to prison or allow murderers to escape detection. And death investigations also play a crucial role in bringing people closure.
If the Finance and Personnel Committee approves the budget request it will still need to be OK’d by the full legislature later Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.