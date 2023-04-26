OSWEGO COUNTY — The 10 Oswego County P-TECH students who faced expulsion for not being vaccinated have officially been allowed to remain in the program.
SUNY announced on April 11 that it would end its policy of requiring in-person students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective for summer classes at all 64 of its campuses.
After a couple of weeks of silence on the issue, OCC has now followed suit and applied the new guideline. OCC has not made a formal statement on the topic, but it will comply with the new SUNY policy, said Roger Mirabito, executive director of communications.
Until OCC made that decision, the 10 unvaccinated students from Oswego County in the P-TECH program remained in limbo.
The students were sent letters in January stating if they didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine or file for a religious exemption by April 1, they wouldn’t be able to attend classes in person at OCC in the fall. Statewide, over 8,000 students are enrolled in the program, including about 120 in Oswego County.
P-TECH is a joint venture run among local high schools, SUNY campuses and tech businesses in the private sector. The program allows high school students to attend classes on a college campus, after their second year in the program, and earn an associate degree for virtually no cost.
Naomi Himes, the public information coordinator for CiTi BOCES, said the majority of the 10 students who received the letter from CiTi BOCES opted to either get the vaccine or file for a religious exemption.
Several parents of P-TECH students in Oswego County were against the vaccination policy, for various reasons. One reason was that SUNY didn’t also require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. OCC was one of a few SUNY schools that required students and employees to have the vaccine.
SUNY is still strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which is consistent with other viruses including influenza and mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.
SUNY faculty and staff will also be encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations.
OCC’s website shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is still required to attend in-person classes. An email with questions about the website was not immediately returned.
SUNY will continuously examine COVID-19 data and update its policy as needed based on local conditions or in response to requirements imposed by federal, state, or local authorities, according to a press release.
Campuses will also continue to monitor local conditions carefully and make changes as appropriate.
