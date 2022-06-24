OSWEGO — A drug abuse community panel presented some hard truths about the city of Oswego and those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but the presentation is a step in the right direction.
Thursday night, residents, local law enforcement and recovery advocates gathered at the McCrobie Civic Center for a community panel, where the subjects of substance abuse and drug distribution were discussed.
Oswego City Police Department officers Bryan Thompson and Justin D’Elia sat on the panel in addition to representatives from several recovery organizations: Bridge to Hope, Victory Transformation, The Desens House, Kristina’s House of Hope, the VOW Foundations and Farnham Family Services.
Elim Grace Church Pastor Bill King moderated the discussion.
Members of the public were invited to listen to participants discuss the stigmas surrounding those suffering from drug addiction, as well as steps from city officials to combat distribution and usage.
It’s the first time the group has met to hit on what could be considered an uncomfortable topic by many. A primary focus on Thursday’s meeting was recovery and a recovery-based approach at dealing with the drug abuse issue in the community. But another goal was to destigmatize drug addiction and put a face to it, a face that could belong to anyone.
“When you look at me, you would never know that I had the scars to prove I was an addict,” Corrie Angeleri, who has been in recovery for 19 years, said. “Recovery works. It happens. I’m not stuck ever again in that life and that gutter.”
Angeleri spoke at length about her struggles with addiction, which began at the young age of just 13. Having been in and out of rehab, halfway houses and also having survived numerous overdoses, she uses her story as a portal of hope and inspiration that there is help out there for recovery and a path to sobriety.
“We have human beings that are really part of this community that really need our help and support,” Executive Director of Victory Transformation Daun Whittaker said. “Everybody that we work with every day that is dealing with any type of addiction, there’s always hope. I know people in their 40s and 50s who have completely turned their lives around.”
It can happen to anyone.
“Addiction is part of the human condition and if you’re lucky enough to never struggle with it, that’s good for you,” Farnham Family Services Executive Director Eric Bresee said. “If you think you’ve never struggled with that, I’d like to talk to you about your cell phone and your coffee.”
To top it off, the nation is facing concerns with mental health already complicating a situation with substance abuse. The two can and do mix to form a bigger problem: co-occuring disorders. Spotting the difference is not easy for the untrained eye.
“I think it’s important that our community as a whole starts to be educated on the differences between people who are struggling with mental health issues and those who are struggling with substance addiction as well,” Thompson said. “Part of it is just asking a question to those who are in contact with these people on a daily basis so we can instruct them on what they’re actually seeing and the best way to go about addressing it.”
A number of questions also came in from the public regarding the homeless population and drug use, which panel members said it is a complete misconception that all of the homeless are using drugs.
“I’ve talked to a number of homeless individuals, and they’re not users,” D’Elia said. “They’re homeless because of a certain number of reasons, but it isn’t always because of drugs.”
Whitaker said when making this distinction, it’s important to know the difference between homelessness and chronic homelessness. What she sees through her organization is over half of the residents being in recovery and not in active use.
Their homelessness is often situational. Perhaps they’ve fallen on hard times, lost their jobs or a spouse kicked them out, Whittaker noted. It’s when it comes down to Molly, a synthetic drug, that accounts for a smaller part of the homeless population.
“I want to stress that the people that we hear about that are chronically homeless, it’s really not a large group,” Whitaker said. “But they are the loudest. They tend to be the people you’re hearing about, the death, the behavior.”
DRUG TASK FORCE
Keeping people alive is the goal, not to arrest and prosecute. Getting people off the streets and clean is the initiative OPD has done in collaboration with addiction recovery groups. So much so, attention has shifted toward getting people the help they need to overcome their addiction before they hit that rock-bottom of an arrest and maybe some jail time.
OPD has a program in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office that allows someone to turn in their substances without facing prosecution in exchange for help. Of course, this takes courage.
“It’s a great program. It’s got to be tough for someone that’s addicted and has whatever they have to walk through the front door of the police department to say, ‘Hey, here’s my stuff,’” D’Elia said. “It takes a lot of courage. We are here to help, believe it or not. We don’t just arrest people and throw them in jail.”
Thompson, who is part of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s newly created Oswego City Drug Task Force, discussed where the line is drawn, and the dangers that are indeed being prioritized by the task force.
The task force, established in February, has already made progress in stripping down numerous drug operations in the city since its launch. It’s helped the department pin down the drug distribution issues and a troubling fentanyl problem that’s seen in more than half of the drug supply.
Thompson said the city is seeing big issues with the street drug Molly, which in small quantities, has nothing in the penal law that deems it illegal. The drug is also becoming increasingly more dangerous, with 60 percent of the confiscated product having tested positive for fentanyl.
“We’re not talking about MDMA of the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Bresee said in response. “What we’re seeing is people taking this drug and developing symptoms of psychosis where they are quite literally out of their mind.”
Thompson and D’Elia both explained the fentanyl is found in pretty much everything from Molly to cocaine. Even more startling is its ability to be hidden as other substances, as well as in other substances.
“There was a case recently where we executed a search warrant here in the city, where the suspect had pressed fentanyl pills, which is just pure fentanyl, into what looks like Flintstone gummy tablets,” Thompson said.
What makes it so deadly is that it’s 50 to 100 times stronger than typical heroin. According to Thompson, dealers add it to their products to “kick up the intensity.” Even a single touch of the substance or inhalation can be deadly.
“We find the people who are using the drugs try to get the product from that dealer because they think it’s really good stuff,” Thompson said. “And they think they can handle it,which is very scary.”
“What can we do?” one member of the community anonymously asked. The answers were endless, but the solution was clear.
“I’d say care,” D’Elia said. “Caring is a huge thing, especially these days. That’s everybody in this room.”
The groups that were present also accept volunteers. But outside of physical help, changing our mindset was something Bridge to Hope Executive Director Wade Smith said.
“As we look at that person on the bench, we have to look with compassion,” Smith said. “And that goes for the stereotypes that we’ve always known or the experiences we’ve had. But to look at those individuals as an individual, they have a story. We don’t know what that story is.”
